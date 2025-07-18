Minnesota Frost Sign Goaltender Marlène Boissonnault to a One-Year Contract

July 18, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today the signing of goaltender Marlène Boissonnault to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2025-26 season.

Boissonnault, who joined the Frost as a Reserve Player in March, is a 28-year-old hailing from Dundee, New Brunswick.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marlène back to Saint Paul for the upcoming season," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "We were lucky to be able to get to know her as an athlete and teammate last season, and believe she is the perfect last piece of our goaltending group. She brings energy and enthusiasm to our locker room and proven skill to the crease." 

Boissonnault graduated from Cornell University in 2019, finishing her career as the second-winningest goaltender in Big Red history (56 wins) and a three-time All-Ivy League selection (First-Team 2018, Second-Team 2017 and 2019). She then played four years professionally with the PWHPA and spent the PWHL's inaugural season with Montréal.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to Minnesota this upcoming season," said Boissonnault. "This organization has become home, and winning the Walter Cup with this group was something I'll never forget. I can't wait to build on that and get back in front of our amazing fans!"

Boissonnault joins returnees Nicole Hensley and Maddie Rooney in the net this season for the Frost.

