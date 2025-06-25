Minnesota Frost 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap

June 25, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Minnesota Frost selected six players in the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding three forwards and three defenders to the organization's roster. These selections add depth to the team's lineup ahead of the 2025-26 season, joining 12 players already under contract.

"The next wave of the Minnesota Frost has been selected. We couldn't be more excited to welcome this group to St. Paul. They're all dynamic hockey players in their own individual ways - but it's also a great group of leaders who will all have an opportunity to make an immediate impact both on and off the ice," said General Manager Melissa Caruso.

Minnesota Frost 2025 PWHL Draft Picks:

Round 1, 6th Pick Overall - Kendall Cooper, defender, Quinnipiac University - 37GP: 7G-19A-26PTS

Round 2, 14th Pick Overall - Abby Hustler, forward, St. Lawrence University - 39GP: 19G-20A-39PTS

Round 3, 22nd Pick Overall - Anna Segedi, forward, St. Lawrence University - 39GP: 10G-14A-24PTS

Round 4, 30th Pick Overall - Ava Rinker, defense, University of Connecticut - 36GP: 3G-17A-20PTS

Round 5, 38th Pick Overall - Vanessa Upson, forward, Mercyhurst University - 38GP: 13G-30A-43PTS

Round 6, 46th Pick Overall - Brooke Becker, defense, Providence College - 35GP: 5G-13A-18PTS

A total of 48 players were selected by the league's eight teams during the six-round process.







