Minnesota Frost 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap
June 25, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Minnesota Frost News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Minnesota Frost selected six players in the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding three forwards and three defenders to the organization's roster. These selections add depth to the team's lineup ahead of the 2025-26 season, joining 12 players already under contract.
"The next wave of the Minnesota Frost has been selected. We couldn't be more excited to welcome this group to St. Paul. They're all dynamic hockey players in their own individual ways - but it's also a great group of leaders who will all have an opportunity to make an immediate impact both on and off the ice," said General Manager Melissa Caruso.
Minnesota Frost 2025 PWHL Draft Picks:
Round 1, 6th Pick Overall - Kendall Cooper, defender, Quinnipiac University - 37GP: 7G-19A-26PTS
Round 2, 14th Pick Overall - Abby Hustler, forward, St. Lawrence University - 39GP: 19G-20A-39PTS
Round 3, 22nd Pick Overall - Anna Segedi, forward, St. Lawrence University - 39GP: 10G-14A-24PTS
Round 4, 30th Pick Overall - Ava Rinker, defense, University of Connecticut - 36GP: 3G-17A-20PTS
Round 5, 38th Pick Overall - Vanessa Upson, forward, Mercyhurst University - 38GP: 13G-30A-43PTS
Round 6, 46th Pick Overall - Brooke Becker, defense, Providence College - 35GP: 5G-13A-18PTS
A total of 48 players were selected by the league's eight teams during the six-round process.
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2025
- PWHL Completes 2025 Draft Presented by Upper Deck - PWHL
- Toronto Sceptres 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Toronto Sceptres
- Ottawa Charge Recap of the 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck - Ottawa Charge
- Montréal Victoire Selects Forward Nicole Gosling in the First Round - Montreal Victoire
- Boston Fleet 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Boston Fleet
- Minnesota Frost 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Minnesota Frost
- New York Sirens Complete 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - New York Sirens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Frost Stories
- Minnesota Frost 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap
- Minnesota Frost Select Kendall Cooper in the First Round of the 2025 PWHL Draft
- Minnesota Frost Re-Sign Mae Batherson and Claire Butorac
- Minnesota Frost to Host Draft Party in Tom Reid's Hockey City Pub in Saint Paul
- Minnesota Frost Sign Defender Sidney Morin to a Two-Year Contract