Toronto Sceptres 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap

June 25, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Toronto Sceptres selected five players in the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding four forwards and one defender to the organization's roster. These selections add depth to the team's lineup ahead of the 2025-26 season, joining 17 players already under contract.

During the Draft, the Sceptres made two trades. Defender Ella Shelton was acquired via with the New York Sirens for Toronto's 3rd and 27th overall picks, and goaltender Kristen Campbell was traded to PWHL Vancouver for the 16th and 23rd overall picks.

"We got some great size, some great character players and some versatility in players being able to play in different positions," said General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "Really happy with the crop that we were able to select."

Toronto Sceptres 2025 PWHL Draft Picks:

Round 2, 11th Pick Overall - Emma Gentry, St. Cloud State University - 36GP: 13G-7A-20PTS

Round 2, 16th Pick Overall - Kiara Zanon, Ohio State University - 46GP: 15G-29A-44PTS

Round 3, 23rd Pick Overall - Clara Van Wieren, University of Minnesota Duluth - 39GP: 17G-23A-40PTS

Round 5, 35th Pick Overall - Sara Hjalmarsson, Linköping HC - 31GP: 12G-11A-23PTS

Round 6, 43rd Pick Overall - Hanna Baskin, University of Minnesota Duluth - 38GP: G1-21A-22PTS

A total of 48 players were selected by the league's eight teams during the six-round process.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.