Anna Kjellbin and Toronto Sceptres Reach Contract Extension

July 23, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres announced today that Anna Kjellbin will be staying with the team through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season with the defender re-signed to a one-year contract extension.

"We're very happy to have Anna returning to the Sceptres," said General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "Anna brings experience, leadership and professionalism to our team and organization."

The 31-year-old from Göteborg, Sweden, arrived in Toronto as a trade deadline acquisition on Mar. 13 from the Montréal Victoire. Kjellbin recorded two assists in only seven regular season games with the Sceptres - adding to the one assist she produced in her first 18 games with Montréal as a sixth-round pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft. She went on to add a goal and an assist in four games during the PWHL Playoffs. Named captain of Team Sweden in 2023, she has represented her country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games and in six World Championships. In the SDHL, Kjellbin captured an incredible five championships prior to joining the PWHL, including a three-peat with Luleå HF (2022, 2023 & 2024) and back-to-back titles with Linköping HC (2014 & 2015).

"I'm excited to be returning to Toronto for another season," said Kjellbin. "After joining the team late in the year, I felt so welcomed and I can't wait to get started for another season!"

Kjellbin is the fifth player to re-sign with Toronto this offseason along with fellow defender Kali Flanagan and forwards Jesse Compher, Maggie Connors and Natalie Spooner. Additional offseason roster moves have seen defender Jess Kondas sign her first Standard Player Agreement with the team along with the signing of newcomers Claire Dalton and Clair DeGeorge at forward and goaltender Elaine Chuli.

