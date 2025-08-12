Toronto Sceptres Sign Emma Gentry to Two-Year Deal

August 12, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres have agreed to terms with Emma Gentry, the team's first selection in the 2025 PWHL Draft, signing a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement. The contract locks in the power forward through the 2026-27 PWHL season, the team announced today.

"We're excited to welcome Emma Gentry to our team on a two-year deal," said Sceptres General Manager Gina Kingsbury. Emma brings a high level of compete, a desire to grow, and has a very high ceiling. We believe that she is a great fit for our team and we can't wait to see her develop under our great coaching staff."

Gentry was selected by the Sceptres in the 2nd Round, 11th overall during the 2025 PWHL Draft. The 22-year-old from Alpena, MI, reached double digit goal totals in her final four of five seasons with the St. Cloud State University Huskies, leading the team with 13 goals and placing second with 20 points in 36 games during the 2024-25 campaign. She also won gold with Team USA at the 2020 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.

"I couldn't be happier to be joining the Sceptres family and building something special in Toronto! I'm incredibly thankful to the entire staff for believing in me and I'm excited to meet the amazing fans, compete alongside some of the best players in the world, and work with such an elite coaching staff," said Gentry. "I take pride in being a relentless competitor who plays a physical, hard-working game, and I'm ready to bring that every time I step on the ice. Toronto is such a special city, and I can't wait to get started."

Gentry had the opportunity to tour Toronto following the draft with a trip that included scenic visits to the CN Tower, Hockey Hall of Fame, Rogers Centre, St. Lawrence Market, meeting Mayor Olivia Chow, and media availability at Ford Performance Centre on June 27. She is the first member of the team's 2025 draft class and tenth player overall to sign with the Sceptres this offseason.

