Toronto Sceptres Announce 2025-26 Schedule

Published on October 1, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - The 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) regular-season schedule has been announced, with teams slated to play 30 games each. The Toronto Sceptres will begin the season by visiting the two-time defending champion Minnesota Frost on Friday, Nov. 21. For the second season in a row, the Sceptres will face the Boston Fleet for their home opener at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 29.

"Season Three is here, and we couldn't be more thrilled. Each year, the league gets stronger, the competition gets fiercer, and the bond with our fans grows deeper," said Sceptres General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "Your passion inspires us every day, and together we're shaping something truly special in the PWHL. We can't wait to share this next chapter with you. Thank you for being the heartbeat of our journey - Season Three is for you!"

This is the second season with Coca-Cola Coliseum as the team's primary home venue, which may welcome more than 8,000 fans for 12 homes games, including a three-game homestand in March, and two more games at home to close out the month. The PWHL's two new expansion teams will come to Coca-Cola Coliseum in March, with Toronto welcoming Seattle along with former Sceptres Megan Carter, Julia Gosling and CJ Jackson on Mar. 15, and Vancouver with Sarah Nurse, Izzy Daniel, Hannah Miller and Kristen Campbell on Mar. 29.

The team's longest time away from Coca-Cola Coliseum comes in January, as the venue is transformed for the Toronto International Boat Show and continues in February after the league schedule pauses for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, keeping the Sceptres away for five consecutive games. Both road trips will include Toronto's first visits to the two expansion teams; their first-ever visits to Seattle on Jan. 20 and Feb. 27, and their return to Vancouver after participating in a 2024-25 Takeover Tour game at Rogers Arena. Toronto will play their first games at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum on Jan. 22 and Mar. 1.

"We're so excited to get back to Coca-Cola Coliseum with the fans," said Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull. "There's nothing like playing a game at home with that incredible atmosphere and support."

After facing the eventual champions in the PWHL Playoffs two years in a row, fans will be circling the first home game against the Frost on Dec. 30 to close out 2025. The New York Sirens will visit Toronto for the first time on Jan. 6, giving fans their first in-person look at 2025 first-overall pick Kristýna Kaltounková; it will also be the last game at Coca-Cola Coliseum until March. The Sirens are also the opponent for the regular-season finale at home in Toronto. The lone holiday game on the Sceptres' schedule is an away game in Boston, taking on the Fleet at Agganis Arena on St. Patrick's Day.

Toronto will play their closest rivals the Montréal Victore and Ottawa Charge five times each. The classic matchup with the Victoire will only come to Coca-Cola Coliseum once this season on Mar. 3. The Battle of Ontario will come to Toronto for the first time on Dec. 4 followed by the 23rd of the same month, and Apr. 11. The teams will clash in Ottawa for the Sceptres' regular-season finale - this will be the third year the two teams have faced each other in the last game of the season.

During the 2025-26 season, the PWHL will pause for two International Breaks. The first will begin Dec. 8 until Dec. 15, the second will begin Jan. 29 until Feb. 25 for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Sceptres season ticket memberships are sold out for the third year in a row. All teams will offer pre-built partial ticket packages on Oct. 7. Single Game Tickets will be available starting Oct. 14. PWHL teams may also introduce additional package options leading up to the season as well as throughout the season. To stay up to date on the latest ticketing information, fans can sign up for the official Toronto Sceptres newsletter, The Beacon, here.

Non-primary venue games, along with broadcast and streaming information, will be announced in the coming weeks. Information on game media credentials will also come at a later date, in addition to training camp rosters and on-ice training details.

TOR - 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

TORONTO SCEPTRES 2025-26 SCHEDULE

DAY DATE OPPONENT VENUE TIME (ET)

Fri. Nov. 21 at Minnesota Grand Casino Arena 7:00 PM

Sat. Nov. 29 Boston Coca-Cola Coliseum 2:00 PM

Thu. Dec. 4 Ottawa Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:00 PM

Sun. Dec. 7 at Montréal Place Bell 12:00 PM

Mon. Dec. 8 INTERNATIONAL BREAK

Wed. Dec. 17 Montréal TBA TBA

Sun. Dec. 21 at New York Prudential Center 12:00 PM

Tue. Dec. 23 Ottawa Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:00 PM

Sat. Dec. 27 at Montréal TBA TBA

Tue. Dec. 30 Minnesota Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:00 PM

Sat. Jan. 3 Seattle TBA TBA

Tue. Jan. 6 New York Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:00 PM

Wed. Jan. 14 at Boston Tsongas Center 7:00 PM

Sat. Jan. 17 Vancouver TBA TBA

Tue. Jan. 20 at Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 10:00 PM

Thu. Jan. 22 at Vancouver Pacific Coliseum 10:00 PM

Wed. Jan. 28 at Montréal Place Bell 7:00 PM

Thu. Jan. 29 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES

Fri. Feb. 27 at Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 10:00 PM

Sun. Mar. 1 at Vancouver Pacific Coliseum 4:00 PM

Tue. Mar. 3 Montréal Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:00 PM

Sun. Mar. 8 Minnesota Coca-Cola Coliseum 12:00 PM

Sun. Mar. 15 Seattle Coca-Cola Coliseum 1:00 PM

Tue. Mar. 17 at Boston Agganis Arena 7:00 PM

Fri. Mar. 27 Boston Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:00 PM

Sun. Mar. 29 Vancouver Coca-Cola Coliseum 1:00 PM

Thu. Apr. 2 at Ottawa TBA TBA

Sat. Apr. 11 Ottawa Coca-Cola Coliseum 2:00 PM

Wed. Apr. 15 at New York Prudential Center 7:00 PM

Sun. Apr. 19 at Minnesota Grand Casino Arena 1:30 PM

Tue. Apr. 21 New York Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:00 PM

Sat. Apr. 25 at Ottawa TD Place TBA

