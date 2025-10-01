Minnesota Frost Unveil 2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule

Published on October 1, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

St. Paul, MN - The Professional Women's Hockey League's Minnesota Frost will begin their defense of the Walter Cup when they host the Toronto Sceptres on Friday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. CT at Grand Casino Arena as part of a 30-game schedule.

Following the opener -- which will feature a championship banner raising ceremony -- the Frost will make their first visit to the West Coast as the opponent for PWHL Seattle in the expansion team's historic opening game at Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 28. The two-game early season road trip concludes with a stop in Ottawa at TD Place on Dec. 2 for a rematch of last season's PWHL Walter Cup Finals.

The league's two expansion teams will make their first visits to St. Paul in January. PWHL Seattle will appear at Grand Casino Arena on Jan. 11 and PWHL Vancouver will debut on Jan. 28.

The Frost will spend much of the 2026 portion of the schedule in St. Paul, with four home games in January, four in March and three in April. In total, the Frost will host 13 games at Grand Casino Arena with nine of them scheduled Friday through Sunday and the remaining four on Wednesdays.

The season will also feature two international breaks to accommodate national team play, including a month-long break in February for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games being held in Milano Cortina, Italy, where a number of Frost players are expected to represent their countries.

"We are honored to have been scheduled as the first game of the 2025-26 PWHL season," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "Dropping the puck at Grand Casino Arena on opening night means a lot to our group and allows us to set the stage for another competitive season. We are looking forward to the energy and passion we will see in each market this season and cannot wait to get started."

"We are excited for the schedule release of Season Three," said Frost Head Coach Ken Klee. "It's really exciting to see that women's hockey is garnering so much attention. With the league adding two new teams, a bigger platform for the players to showcase their talents is so deserved."

Non-primary venue games -- along with broadcast and streaming information -- will be announced at a future date. The 2025-26 Minnesota Frost season schedule is available attached and online here.

Season Ticket Memberships provide the best value to experience the PWHL and are on sale now. For more information - and to become a Season Ticket Member - please visit the Minnesota Frost Ticket Page.

All teams will offer pre-built partial Ticket Packages on Oct. 7. Single Game Tickets will be on sale on Oct. 14. PWHL teams may also introduce additional package options leading up to the season as well as throughout the season.

Fans can stay up to date on detailed ticketing information by signing up for the team's email list at the Minnesota Frost Website.

DAY DATE OPPONENT VENUE TIME (CT)

Fri. Nov. 21 Toronto Grand Casino Arena 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 28 at Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 3:00 p.m.

Tues. Dec. 2 at Ottawa TD Place 6:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 7 at Boston Agganis Arena 2:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 8 International Break

Friday Dec. 19 Boston Grand Casino Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 21 Ottawa TBA TBA

Sat. Dec. 27 at Vancouver TBA TBA

Tues. Dec. 30 at Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum 6:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 3 at Ottawa TD Place 12:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 4 at Montréal Place Bell 1:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 11 Seattle Grand Casino Arena 1:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 16 at New York Prudential Center 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 21 Montréal Grand Casino Arena 6:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 25 New York Grand Casino Arena 2:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 28 Vancouver Grand Casino Arena 6:00 p.m.

Thur. Jan. 29 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Sun. Mar. 1 at Montréal Place Bell 12:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 8 at Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum 11:00 a.m.

Fri. Mar. 13 Seattle Grand Casino Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 15 New York TBA TBA

Wed. Mar. 18 Ottawa Grand Casino Arena 6:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 21 at Vancouver Pacific Coliseum 2:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 25 Montréal Grand Casino Arena 6:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 29 Boston Grand Casino Arena 3:00 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 1 at New York Prudential Center 6:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 4 Vancouver Grand Casino Arena 1:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 11 New York Grand Casino Arena 12:00 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 15 at Boston Tsongas Center 6:00 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 19 Toronto Grand Casino Arena 12:30 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 22 at Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 9:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 25 at Vancouver Pacific Coliseum TBA

