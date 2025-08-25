Minnesota Frost Welcomes Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee Brianna Decker as Assistant Coach

Published on August 25, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost today announced the addition of Brianna Decker as the team's newest assistant coach ahead of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Decker is a three-time United States Olympian (2018-gold, 2014, 2022-silver), six-time IIHF Women's World Championship gold medalist (2011, 2013, 2015-17, 2019) and a two-time recipient of USA Hockey's Bob Allen Women's Player of the Year Award (2015, 2017). On June 24, Decker was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 in the player category and will be formally inducted on November 10.

"Brianna's passion and commitment to the growth of women's hockey belongs in the PWHL," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "We're thrilled to welcome Brianna to our coaching staff and trust her knowledge of the game, elite playing background, and proven ability to lead will be an incredible asset. She has a deep understanding of what it takes to win, is a fierce competitor, and we're excited for the impact she'll have on our team both on and off the ice."

Following her playing career, the 34-year-old native of Dousman, WI has served multiple terms as an assistant coach for the U.S. Under-18 Women's National Team since 2019. Decker has also been the Girls Prep Associate Head Coach at Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Faribault, MN since 2022.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with the Minnesota Frost and to be surrounded by professional athletes who are committed to growing their game every single day," said Decker. "It's inspiring to be part of a league that sets the standard for women's hockey and a team that has been at the top of the league two years in a row. I'm excited for what's ahead and proud to contribute to a culture of excellence."

Decker played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin for four seasons (2009-13) where she won a National Championship in 2011 and the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award in 2012. As a Badger, she ranks third in all-time points (244) and holds UW's record for longest scoring streak at 32 games (Feb. 11, 2011 - Jan. 6, 2012), tallying a total of 77 points (33G, 44A) in that span. Following her tenure at Wisconsin, Decker joined the Boston Blades of the CWHL and was named the league's 2014-15 Rookie of the Year as the team won the Clarkson Cup. She would add a second Clarkson Cup title in 2018-19 as a member of the Calgary Inferno. Decker was also crowned an Isobel Cup champion as Playoff MVP with the PHF's Boston Pride in 2015-16, then led the league in scoring and earned MVP honors in 2016-17.

In 2019, Decker created the Brianna Decker Endowment for Girls Hockey through The USA Hockey Foundation, which aims to provide grants to 8U and 10U girls hockey programs across the country to help develop programs focused on increasing female youth participation in hockey by alleviating costs around ice and equipment, advertising and marketing and overall development. 

"We are very excited to welcome Brianna to our group. She has a remarkable record of success, leadership and vision- both on and off the ice - that will make her a huge asset for our team," said Frost Head Coach Ken Klee. "Brianna's Hall of Fame credentials and experience as a player and coach will be a great addition to the Frost."

Decker joins Klee and assistant coach Chris "Critter" Johnson on the Frost bench, replacing Mira Jalosuo who left to become the head women's coach at Saint Cloud State University.

The Hockey Hall of Fame's 2025 Induction Celebration will take place November 10 in Toronto with Decker to be honored alongside Montreal Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau - the first-ever woman to be inducted into the builder category.

