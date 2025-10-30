Minnesota Frost Unveil Commemorative Championship Jersey Ahead of 2025-26 Season

Published on October 30, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







SAINT PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost have unveiled the first-ever commemorative jerseys in Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) history to celebrate the team's back-to-back championships during the 2025-26 season.

The jersey features The Walter Cup patch, which includes two stars commemorating the team's back-to-back championships won during the PWHL's inaugural season in 2024 followed by the 2024-25 campaign. Drawing inspiration from the Walter Cup itself, the lettering incorporates a silver stitch-down detail, while the numbers are outlined in silver - a nod to the trophy's distinctive shine and prestige.

The jerseys, which will be worn into January, will be complemented by an updated uniform look featuring purple helmets, gloves and pants to be worn at home and on the road during the upcoming season.

"It has been an incredible run in Minnesota for our team, and we're excited to recognize the success of the previous seasons," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso.  "Our fans have embraced the Frost colors and branding over the last season, and this is a cool opportunity for them to join the players in a unique tribute to our championship seasons."

Produced by Bauer, the Official Jersey Partner of the PWHL, the jerseys are crafted from breathable, durable fabrics and engineered to withstand intense physical play while offering a tailored fit for maximum mobility, comfort, and on-ice performance. 

The new dark colored home jerseys, including personalized player options, are available now in the United States through the PWHL's Official Online Shop.

The Frost will debut the jerseys on Nov. 21 when they host the Toronto Scepters at Grand Casino Arena to open the 2025-26 PWHL season at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Season Ticket Memberships, Half Season Ticket Packages and Single Game Tickets are available now. Click here for more information. Fans can stay up to date on detailed ticketing information by signing up for the Frost email list here.

**Media are invited to a photo opportunity and media availability today at 4 p.m. CT in the Huntington Bank® Rotunda at the Mall of America®. The Frost will be represented by Claire Butorac, Kelly Pannek, Nicole Hensley, Maddie Rooney, Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise - who will be on hand sporting the team's new jerseys. The 2024 and 2025 Walter Cups will be on site for additional photo opportunities.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

Minnesota Frost Unveil Commemorative Championship Jersey Ahead of 2025-26 Season - Minnesota Frost

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.