Minnesota Frost Sign Forward Britta Curl-Salemme to a Two-Year Contract extension

Published on October 6, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that forward Britta Curl-Salemme has signed a two-year contract extension to stay with the team through the 2027-28 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Curl-Salemme was selected by the Frost in the second round of the 2024 PWHL Draft and was originally signed to a two-year term.

"We knew what we were getting in Britta, and she has lived up to every expectation," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "She's made a meaningful impact on the ice, brought great energy to the locker room, and is one of the first to step up to volunteer in our community. It's no surprise she was a two-time captain in college. We're looking forward to three more seasons of having her in the Frost family and can't wait to watch her continue to grow as a player and a person."

The 25-year-old native of Bismark, ND tied for third in PWHL rookie scoring during the 2024-25 season, contributing 15 points (9G, 6A) in 28 regular season games. She added three goals in seven playoff games, highlighted by a two-goal performance against Ottawa in Game 2 of the PWHL Walter Cup Finals including the game-tying tally with just 16 seconds remaining in regulation followed by the overtime winner.

Prior to the PWHL, Curl-Salemme was a two-year captain (2022-24) and an alternate captain (2020-21) at the University of Wisconsin where she won three NCAA National Championships. Upon graduation, her 181 games over five seasons was a program record, while her 179 points (86G, 93A) stood eighth in Badgers all-time history.

Curl-Salemme has competed in four IIHF Women's World Championships with Team USA (Gold- 2023, 2025; Silver- 2021, 2024) and will participate in next week's U.S. Women's National Team Camp in Blaine, MN.

"I am thrilled to be staying in Minnesota for the next three years," said Curl-Salemme. "This community and organization feels like home, and I can't wait to compete for another Walter Cup wearing the Frost jersey in front of our great fans!" 

Curl-Salemme is the second player to be signed by the Frost through the 2027-28 season along with goaltender Maddie Rooney. She is among 11 Frost forwards under contract for the upcoming season alongside captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, alternate captain Kelly Pannek, returning veterans Taylor Heise, Grace Zumwinkle, Claire Butorac, Klára Hymlárová, Katy Knoll and Dominique Petrie, and 2025 draft picks Abby Hustler and Anna Segedi.

The Frost open the 2025-26 season on Friday, Nov. 21, at Grand Casino Arena against the Toronto Sceptres.

