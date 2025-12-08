Frost Fall to Fleet 5-1 Ahead of International Break

Published on December 7, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet became the first team in PWHL history to win their first four games of the season, defeating the Minnesota Frost 4-1 on Sunday afternoon before a crowd of 5,338 at Agganis Arena. The Fleet enter the international break atop the PWHL standings with 12 points, while the Frost remain tied for second place with six points after having their road winning streak halted at two. Boston's four goals were a season-high and featured two in quick succession late in the first period and a perfect two-for-two power play. Shay Maloney opened the scoring at 17:03, then captain Megan Keller doubled the lead at 18:17. Klára Hymlárová brought the Frost to within one with her goal at 3:12 of the second period, but the Fleet responded with their first power play marker just 49 seconds later. It was rookie Abby Newhook who stayed hot with her third goal in as many games at 4:01 of the middle frame, set up by Keller and second overall pick Haley Winn, with both defenders producing multi-point efforts. Theresa Schafzahl scored the Fleet's second power play tally at 3:01 of the third to cap the offense. Aerin Frankel turned aside a season-high 26 shots for her league leading fourth win of the season. Maddie Rooney also recorded a season-high in saves with 31 but dropped her second straight start.

Six Frost skaters - Britta Curl-Salemme, Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Lee Stecklein and Grace Zumwinkle - will travel to Edmonton tomorrow to participate in this week's Rivalry Series games vs Canada.

Frost forwards Klárá Hymlárová and Denisa Křīžovā fly to Lahti, Finland tomorrow to play with Team Czechia in the Women's Euro Hockey Tour with games against Switzerland, Sweden and Finland this week.

The Frost will assemble as a full squad for practice on Tuesday, December 16 and their next game is a rematch against the Fleet scheduled for Friday, December 19 at Grand Casino Arena.

QUOTES

Boston Head Coach Kris Sparre on the emotions heading into today's matchup with Minnesota: "I thought that was probably the highest pace game that we've played so far. We knew going into this game that it was going to take everybody. That's a very organized group over there in Minnesota and you can see why they've had a lot of success in this league so far. Credit to our group, I thought we hung in there and felt like we played a pretty tidy game... Our group is pretty reset from last year. We're focusing on what we have now, and we feel like we're a completely new team."

Fleet defender Haley Winn on what adjusting to the pro level has been like so far this season: "It's a really fun league to play in and it's been a lot of fun on this team specifically. Every day that we come to the rink, we have a good time, and we have a really strong family building here. It's easy to have fun when you're surrounded by the right people. It starts high up with Kris, he's done a great job with this group, and it trickles down to our leadership, who has really taken everyone under their wing. Definitely took a little bit to settle in, but finally settling in and excited to see where the season goes."

Minnesota defender Lee Stecklein on the change in the Fleet: "I felt like their pressure all over the ice, the first pressure - F1 - and the secondary pressure was really good. Obviously, they did that last year too, it just felt really consistent today."

Frost Assistant Coach Brianna Decker on today's game: "They started off obviously at 3-0, coming in here we're sticking to our game plan because it's the one thing we can control. We started off hot and I think we just want to be better on our power play and scoring on those chances. And on the back side of that, the PK (penalty kill) gets cleaned up as well because obviously we have them in the next game."

NOTABLES

Boston has won four straight games in regulation for the first time in team history. The Fleet also had a four-game winning streak last season from Feb. 16-23, which included two regulation wins, an overtime win and a shootout win.

The Fleet have won their first two of four home games at Agganis Arena this season after losing in both of their appearances at the Boston University venue in 2024-25.

Megan Keller scored her second goal and second assist of the season and is tied for the PWHL lead in scoring among defenders with four points (2G, 2A) in four games. The Fleet captain's first multi-point performance of the campaign follows back-to-back seasons with two multi-point efforts. Her goal today was her second career game-winner and first since a two-goal performance on Dec. 8 against New York.

Abby Newhook has scored in three straight games, with today's tally her first on the power play. The Boston College product and fifth round pick of the Fleet leads all PWHL rookies in the goal department with three, two more than the next six rookie skaters who each have one.

Shay Maloney's first goal of the season put Boston on the board first for the third time in four games this season and came as part of a season-high four shots on goal. The first of her three goals in her rookie 2024-25 campaign was also scored in her fourth game of the season.

Theresa Schafzahl has points in consecutive contests for the first time since her first two career PWHL games in the inaugural season where she also produced a goal and an assist. Her power play tally today marks just the second time she's scored on the advantage.

Haley Winn recorded her first two PWHL assists and points in her fourth career game. The Fleet's second overall pick in June's draft is the fourth rookie to record a multi-point performance this season. The defender led all Fleet skaters with 23:49 time on ice, her lowest total of the season.

Aerin Frankel has been between-the-pipes for all four Fleet victories and is one win shy of tying the longest winning streak of her career, a five-game stretch from Jan. 5 to Feb. 12 last season.

Klára Hymlárová's first goal of the season came on her fourth shot in four games. As a rookie in 2024-25, her first and only goal of the regular season was scored against Boston in the team's final game on May 3, her 29th game of the campaign.

Claire Butorac picked up her first point of the season with a primary assist. All four of her assists during the 2024-25 season were secondary helpers.

Peyton Anderson recorded her first career point with a secondary assist in her fourth career game, not far from Northeastern University where she played five NCAA seasons.

Riley Brengman recorded her first career PWHL point, a secondary assist, in her fourth career game. The Fleet defender was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 PWHL Draft.

Jamie Lee Rattray chipped in her team-leading third assist in four games and is halfway to the six helpers she recorded in 30 games last season. The Fleet alternate captain had a primary assist on the power play today after recording one power play assist in each of her first two seasons.

Alina Müller picked up an assist for her third point (1G, 2A) in four games to open the season. The Fleet alternate captain, who finished second on the team with 19 points (7G, 12A) in 26 games during the 2024-25 campaign, did not produce her third point until her tenth game of the season.

Britta Curl-Salemme led all skaters with a career-high seven shots on goal. Her top line with Kelly Pannek (3) and Kendall Coyne Schofield (2) combined for 12 of Minnesota's 27 shots but were held off the scoresheet for the first time this season.

Pannek (12/17) and Taylor Heise (12/18) led the Frost to a 58.5% faceoff advantage.

Ella Huber led the Fleet with a career-high six shots on goal and is tied with Winn for fourth among rookies with 11 shots this season.

Boston's 35 shots on goal today are a season high. Minnesota has allowed 35 shots in consecutive games after surrendering 36 shots against Ottawa on Tuesday. The Frost have been outshot in three straight games.

THREE STARS

1. Megan Keller (BOS) 1G, 1A

2. Shay Maloney (BOS) 1G

3. Haley Winn (BOS) 2A

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Boston: Wednesday, Dec. 17 at New York at 7 p.m. ET

Minnesota: Friday, Dec. 19 vs. Boston at 8 p.m. ET







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.