World Junior Hockey Moms, Keep the Celebration Going at Minnesota Frost Hockey Mom Celebration Night December 19

Published on December 11, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







Saint Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost of theProfessional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) and Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE) are teaming up once again - this time to celebrate the hockey moms who keep the State of Hockey moving while helping a local nonprofit stock up on supplies.

The Minnesota Frost Hockey Mom Celebration presented by TRIA will take place during the Frost's home game on Friday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. versus Boston at Grand Casino Arena. The game will feature special recognitions, appearances by the 2026 World Junior Hockey Mom All-Stars, and a personal care essentials drive benefiting Tubman.

As part of the celebration, fans are encouraged to participate in the Assist26 Pass it Forward Drive, collecting new, unopened personal care essentials in support of Tubman. Suggested donation items include soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and menstrual products. Collection stations will be located at designated arena entrances, with a complete list of needed supplies is available here. The drive extends the momentum of last spring's inaugural Assist26 partnership, which resulted in over 1,500 donated items for Tubman's community programs.

For nearly 50 years, Tubman has served individuals and families across the Twin Cities experiencing relationship violence, homelessness, trafficking, mental and chemical health challenges, and other forms of trauma. The organization provides safe shelter, housing, legal services, counseling, youth programming, violence prevention, and comprehensive wraparound services to more than 18,000 people annually.

The theme night also spotlights MNSE's 2026 Hockey Mom All-Star Challenge, launched as part of the statewide excitement building toward the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship coming to Minnesota this December. The campaign has been celebrating the stories, spirit, and impact of hockey moms across Minnesota. Jacqueline Nowakowski, who will be in attendance on Dec. 19, was named Hockey Mom of the Year at Mall of America on Nov. 13.

Assist26 is MNSE's legacy program designed to multiply the impact of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship beyond the competition itself through community campaigns, youth engagement, statewide initiatives, and charitable projects. The Minnesota Frost have supported Assist26 from its inception, partnering on donation drives, youth clinics, and activations that help increase access to hockey and strengthen communities across Minnesota.

Minnesota Frost tickets are available for purchase online via the team's website or at the Grand Casino Arena box office.

Fans can learn more about Assist26 initiatives and the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship at WorldJuniorsMN26.com.

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship will bring the world's top men's hockey players under age 20 to Minnesota from Dec. 26, 2025-Jan. 5, 2026, with games at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul and 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. Leading into the tournament, the World Juniors Pre-Tournament Series presented by Delta Dental of Minnesota will feature 10 exhibition games across Bemidji, Duluth, Mankato and Rochester from Dec. 16-23. Tickets, including single-game and a variety of package options, are on sale nowat WorldJuniorsMN26.com.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.