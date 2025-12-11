PWHL and the Realest Announce a First of Its Kind League-Wide Authentication Program and Authentics Shop

Published on December 11, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK and TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) and The Realest, the industry leader in next-gen authentication for sports and entertainment memorabilia, have partnered to create the first-ever witness-based, fully-authenticated collection of game-used and player-sourced PWHL hockey jerseys, equipment and one-of-a-kind artifacts.

The collection showcases the PWHL's rapidly growing legacy and features game-used equipment, signed items, limited-edition pieces and exclusive artifacts, all sourced directly from PWHL teams and players from the league's first two historic seasons. Fans can view the full collection at therealest.com/pwhl, featuring marquee items including:

All-time leading scorer and Montréal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin's 2025 PWHL Playoffs game-worn jersey

MVP finalist and Seattle Torrent captain Hilary Knight's game-used stick and game-worn jersey from her 2024-25 season with the Boston Fleet

2024-25 PWHL Defender of the Year Renata Fast's game-used Toronto Sceptres stick

2025 PWHL Draft Puck signed by Nicole Gosling immediately following her first-round selection by the Montréal Victoire

All-Star forward and Torrent alternate captain Alex Carpenter game-used stick from her 2024-25 season with the New York Sirens

Minnesota Frost Defender Natalie Buchbinder's game-worn helmet

"The PWHL is one of the most exciting leagues in professional sports, built on elite competition and a passionate fanbase that has long been underserved," said The Realest's Founder and CEO Scott Keeney (aka DJ Skee). "From day one, we set out to make women's sports memorabilia a true category, not an afterthought, and our record-setting work across women's leagues proves the demand. Partnering with the PWHL is a natural next step as we expand our leadership in women's collectibles. We're thrilled to help preserve and authenticate pieces of women's hockey history straight from the ice."

"As we enter our third season of unprecedented growth and record-shattering fan support, it was important to preserve our league's history and share those moments with our fans," said Kate Boyce, Vice President, Merchandising, PWHL. "Our first-ever authentics partnership with The Realest will give PWHL fans the opportunity to bring home pieces of the legacy we are building together."

The PWHL collection is available for fans to bid on through The Realest's auction at therealest.com/pwhl.

The Realest leverages long-standing relationships across sports and entertainment to set a new standard for next-generation authentication. Through its proprietary TRuEST© witness-based verification system, the company delivers ironclad, source-verified collectibles, ensuring fans and collectors can buy with total confidence.

The partnership with the PWHL expands The Realest's growing portfolio across women's sports, building on the company's collaborations with the 85ers, which helped preserve and celebrate the legacy of the first U.S. Women's National Soccer Team; the Unrivaled Basketball League, which launched with a collection of game-used items from the league's inaugural season and ATHLOS, a first-of-its kind women's only track and field invitational.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.