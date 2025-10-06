New York Sirens Sign Fourth Round Pick Dayle Ross

Published on October 6, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced today that the team has signed its fourth-round pick from the 2025 PWHL Draft, defender Dayle Ross, to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2025-26 season. Selected 25th overall, Ross joins the PWHL following four NCAA seasons at St. Cloud State University.

"Physical, efficient, competitive, and dedicated - Dayle embodies the very DNA and identity of our market," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "She works hard, pays the price, and makes others pay it too. Every battle around her becomes a challenge she embraces and conquers. Every team needs a Dayle Ross - but we're proud that she's with the New York Sirens."

The 22-year-old from Spirit River, Alberta, totaled 40 points in 142 career games with the Huskies. After serving as an alternate captain during her junior season in 2023-24, Ross was one of four players selected as a team captain as a senior in 2024-25. Despite battling injury, Ross delivered one of her best collegiate performances in 2024-25 by tallying 13 assists and 15 points to lead all Huskies rearguards, while setting a career-high with 103 shots on goal and a team-high plus/minus rating of plus-11. During the 2022-23 season, Ross led the NCAA and set a Huskies record with 104 blocked shots.

"I'm very excited to be a part of the New York Sirens family," said Ross. "I am honored to be a part of such a young and talented group that has such tremendous potential for success."

The 5'6" defender becomes the third member of New York's 2025 PWHL Draft class to sign, following first overall pick Kristýna Kaltounková and second round pick Anne Cherkowski. Ross joins a defensive core that features six other players under contract, including captain Micah Zandee-Hart and fellow veterans Jaime Bourbonnais, Jincy Roese, Maja Nylén Persson, Lauren Bernard and Allyson Simpson.

The Sirens begin the 2025-26 PWHL season on the road against the Ottawa Charge on Saturday, Nov. 22, with the team's home opener slated for Saturday, Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. ET against PWHL Vancouver at Prudential Center.

Season Ticket Memberships provide the best value to experience the PWHL and are on sale now. For more information, and to get your Membership, click here. All teams will offer pre-built partial ticket packages on Oct. 7. Single Game Tickets will be available starting Oct. 14. To stay up to date on the latest ticketing information, fans can sign up for the official New York Sirens newsletter, The Beat.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.