New York Sirens Sign Third Overall Pick Casey O'Brien

Published on November 18, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced today that forward Casey O'Brien, the third overall pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft, has signed a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2025-26 season. The 2025 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner joins the league after leading the NCAA with 88 points in 41 games during her final year at the University of Wisconsin.

"We are proud to officially welcome Casey O'Brien to the New York Sirens," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Casey brings elite hockey IQ - a sixth sense to create, connect plays, and make everyone around her more dangerous. Exceptional in the faceoff circle and at playing the puck in all 360 degrees, she turns every teammate into an option with her vision and awareness. A multiple individual award winner, championship team player, and former captain, Casey has a true champion's DNA and the talent to become one of the top American forwards in the league. Her skill, leadership, and presence make our team stronger every single day."

Born in New York, where she first developed a love for the game, the 24-year-old was a three-time NCAA National Champion in her five seasons with the Badgers. Her 2024-25 campaign as co-captain consisted of 26 goals and 62 assists to set a program single season points record, and career points record, finishing her collegiate tenure with 274 points (97G, 177A) in 182 games. Her six-point performance on March 1 surpassed Seattle Torrent captain Hilary Knight's 262 career points for the Badgers' new all-time mark.

"I'm excited to officially be a part of the team and to be able to focus on what's most important; hockey," said O'Brien. "Our youth, speed and skill should translate into an exciting brand of hockey. As our on and off ice chemistry develops, we're going to be a tough team to beat."

At the international level, O'Brien made her U.S. Senior National Team debut in the 2023-24 Rivalry Series against Canada. She previously represented Team USA at the IIHF U18 Women's World Championship where she recorded three goals and two assists in five games and earned Player of the Game honors in a shootout win over Canada to claim gold. She also helped Team USA capture a silver medal at the 2019 U18 Women's Worlds.

O'Brien is the fifth member of New York's 2025 draft class to sign, following first overall pick Kristýna Kaltounková, second round pick Anne Cherkowski, and fourth rounders Dayle Ross and Callie Shanahan. O'Brien is set to make her hometown debut at Prudential Center on Nov. 29 - a full-circle moment after beginning her hockey career with the New York City Cyclones.







