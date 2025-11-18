Vancouver Goldeneyes Announce Training Camp Roster Updates

Published on November 18, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Goldeneyes announced today that the team has released forwards Chanreet Bassi, Brianna Brooks and Taylor Lind, defenders Madison Clough, Karley Garcia, and Kennesha Miswaggon and goaltender Erica Fryer from training camp.

All players released from Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Training Camps remain eligible to be signed by other teams.

The Goldeneyes now have 15 forwards, seven defenders and three goaltenders for a total of 25 players at camp. Final rosters for the 2025-26 season will be submitted to the league on Wednesday, Nov. 19, and can include a maximum of 23 active players. The Vancouver Goldeneyes will open its inaugural PWHL season against fellow expansion team the Seattle Torrent on Friday, Nov. 21 at the Pacific Coliseum.







