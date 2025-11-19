Toronto Sceptres Announce Training Camp Roster Updates
Published on November 18, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Toronto Sceptres News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres announced today that the team has released forward Kristin Della Rovere and goaltender Sarah Coe.
All players released from Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Training Camps remain eligible to be signed by other teams.
The Sceptres now have 15 forwards, eight defenders and three goaltenders for a total of 26 players at camp. A final roster will be announced before the puck drops when Toronto travels to Minnesota for the first game of the 2025-26 PWHL season on Nov. 21, taking on the defending back-to-back Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost.
