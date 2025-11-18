PWHL Announces 2025-26 Broadcast Schedule

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today unveiled its 2025-26 broadcast schedule, reaffirming its commitment to making professional women's hockey more visible and accessible than ever before.

During the 2025-26 regular season, which begins Friday, Nov. 21, PWHL games will reach over 96 million homes and include 7,200 minutes of live game action across 120 regular-season contests.

"The PWHL's broadcast strategy isn't about exclusivity - it's about accessibility," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "By working with an incredible mix of broadcast and digital partners across North America, we're ensuring fans everywhere can experience the speed, skill, and intensity of PWHL hockey. This approach allows us to continue expanding our audience, strengthen local connections, and showcase our world-class athletes on the biggest possible stage."

CANADIAN COVERAGE

Fans in Canada will continue to enjoy full national coverage through the league's returning partners TSN and RDS, CBC/Radio-Canada, and Prime Video, with Sportsnet making its return as a broadcast partner this season. All 120 regular-season games will be available live across a combination of linear and digital platforms operated by the national media partners. The 2025-26 schedule features exclusive Tuesdays on Prime Video and Wednesdays on TSN, with Thursdays airing on both TSN and Sportsnet. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games will be carried across CBC, TSN, and Sportsnet. In total, the broadcast lineup includes 54 on TSN, 30 on Sportsnet, 19 games on Prime Video, and 17 on CBC and CBC Gem. All 30 Montréal Victoire games will be broadcast in French across RDS (17), Radio-Canada on ICI TÉLÉ and ICI TOU.TV (7), and Prime Video (6).

Canadian coverage of the semifinal round of the PWHL Playoffs presented by SharkNinja will be split exclusively between TSN/RDS and Prime Video. TSN and RDS are the exclusive home of the PWHL Finals presented by Scotiabank.

UNITED STATES COVERAGE

In the United States, the PWHL will return with regional sports networks NESN, MSG Networks, and FanDuel Sports Network (FDSN). The league is also expanding its national broadcast footprint through partnerships with major over-the-air (OTA) broadcast groups, including FOX Television Stations, Paramount, Scripps Sports, Gray Media, and TEGNA, reaching approximately 56 million homes nationwide throughout the season.

In each of the PWHL's four U.S. team markets, coverage will include the following regional sports networks and OTA partners:

- Boston: NESN* and TV 38 (WSBK, channel 38.1)

- Minnesota: FDSN North* and FOX 9+

- New York: MSG Networks* and WWOR MY9

- Seattle: KONG and FOX 13+ (all 30 games will be OTA, with 24 on FOX 13+ and six on KONG)

*RSNs will televise all 30 home team games across their channels

All PWHL Takeover Tour© games in the U.S. will air on OTA broadcast partners in each host market - TEGNA in Denver, Scripps Sports in Detroit, and FOX-owned stations in Chicago, Dallas, and Washington, D.C.

Digital streaming will continue to play a central role, with all games available live on the PWHL YouTube channel (@thepwhlofficial) and at thepwhl.com- providing free access to fans in the U.S.

Fans can access the full schedule of games on the PWHL website and an outline of broadcast partners can be found HERE.

GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION

Fans around the world can continue to follow every game live via the PWHL YouTube channel and thepwhl.com, with the exception of Canada, and in Czechia and Slovakia - where Nova Sport will continue to carry games locally.

EIGHT HOME OPENERS

Below is the complete North American broadcast schedule for each team's 2025-26 home opener, marking the first time fans across all eight PWHL markets, including expansion teams in Seattle and Vancouver, can tune in to watch their teams take the ice in Season 3.

Friday, November 21 - 7 PM ET

Toronto at Minnesota

- Canada: TSN

- U.S. (In-Market): FOX9+, FDSN North Digital

- U.S. (Out of Market): FDSN Wisconsin Extra, NESN+

Friday, November 21 - 10 PM ET

Seattle at Vancouver

- Canada: TSN

- U.S. (In-Market): KONG-TV

- U.S. (Out of Market): NESN+, Scripps (Denver, Detroit, Tampa)

Saturday, November 22 - 7 PM ET

New York at Ottawa

- Canada: TSN

- U.S. (In-Market): MSG2, WWOR MY9

- U.S. (Out of Market): FOX 11 Plus (Los Angeles)

Sunday, November 23 - 1 PM ET

Montréal at Boston

- Canada: Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, RDS

- U.S. (In-Market): NESN

- U.S. (Out of Market): SNP+ (Pittsburgh), FDSN (Detroit, Midwest, North Extra, Southeast, Southwest, West), FOX 10 Xtra (Phoenix), Matrix Midwest (St. Louis)

Tuesday, November 25 - 7 PM ET

New York at Montréal

- Canada: Prime Video (English and French)

- U.S. (In-Market): MSG

- U.S. (Out of Market): FDSN (Detroit, Florida, Midwest, North, Ohio Extra, South, Southwest, West, Wisconsin)

Friday, November 28 - 4 PM ET

Minnesota at Seattle

- Canada: Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+

- U.S. (In-Market): FDSN North Extra and FOX9+ (Minnesota), FOX13+ (Seattle)

- U.S. (Out of Market): FDSN Wisconsin Extra, NESN+, SNP+

Saturday, November 29 - 12 PM ET

Vancouver at New York

- Canada: Sportsnet, Sportsnet+

- U.S. (In-Market): MSG SN, WWOR MY9

- U.S. (Out of Market): FDSN (Detroit, Midwest, Ohio, North, South, Southwest, Sun Sports, West, Wisconsin), FOX 11 Plus (Los Angeles)

Saturday, November 29 - 2 PM ET

Boston at Toronto

- Canada: CBC and CBC Gem

- U.S. (In-Market): NESN, WSBK (TV38)

