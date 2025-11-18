NESN Releases 2025-26 Boston Fleet Broadcast Schedule

Published on November 18, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON - NESN, New England's premier sports network, today announced that it will air every Boston Fleet regular-season game in 2025-26, its third straight season serving as broadcast home to Boston's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team. NESN's broadcast schedule begins on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. with Boston's home opener against the Montréal Victoire.

NESN will air all 30 regular-season Fleet games on NESN platforms, along with 30+ additional PWHL matchups throughout the season.

"It's exciting to build on our partnership with the Boston Fleet as they enter their third season," said Matt Volk, COO at NESN. "We're passionate about connecting fans across New England to this incredible team and expanding the reach of women's hockey. The energy around the Fleet is contagious, and NESN is proud to help bring that to homes and communities throughout the region."

During the season, the PWHL will pause play twice - first for an International Break from Dec. 8-15 and again for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games from Jan. 29 - Feb. 25, in which several Fleet players are expected to represent their national teams.

"NESN has long been the premier destination for Boston pro sports, and we're thrilled that the Fleet will continue being a part of that family," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "Having every one of our regular-season games on NESN ensures our fans know exactly where to turn for world-class hockey. This continued partnership elevates our players, strengthens our connection to the city, and brings the excitement of Fleet hockey to households across New England."

See the full Boston Fleet schedule below (all times Eastern):

Sunday, Nov. 23: vs. Montréal (1 p.m., NESN)

Saturday, Nov. 29: @ Toronto (2 p.m., NESN)

Wednesday, Dec. 3: vs. Vancouver (7 p.m., NESN)

Sunday, Dec. 7: vs. Minnesota (3 p.m., NESN)

Wednesday, Dec. 17: @ New York (7 p.m., NESN)

Friday, Dec. 19: @ Minnesota (8 p.m., NESN)

Sunday, Dec. 21: @ Seattle (5 p.m., NESN+)

Saturday, Dec. 27: @ Ottawa (12 p.m., NESN)

Saturday, Jan. 3: vs. Vancouver (7 p.m., NESN)

Wednesday, Jan. 7: vs. Seattle (7 p.m., NESN)

Sunday, Jan. 11: vs. Ottawa (12 p.m., NESN)

Wednesday, Jan. 14: vs. Toronto (7 p.m., NESN)

Sunday, Jan. 18: @ Seattle (10 p.m., NESN)

Wednesday, Jan 28: vs. New York (7 p.m., NESN)

Saturday, Feb. 28: @ Ottawa (2 p.m., NESN+)

Thursday, March 5: @ New York (7 p.m., NESN+)

Tuesday, March 10: @ Vancouver (10 p.m., NESN+)

Wednesday, March 11: @ Seattle (10 p.m., NESN)

Sunday, March 15: @ Montréal (1 p.m., NESN+)

Tuesday, March 17: vs. Toronto (7 p.m., NESN+)

Saturday, March 21: vs. Seattle (4 p.m., NESN)

Tuesday, March 24: vs. Vancouver (7 p.m., NESN+)

Friday, March 27: @ Toronto (7 p.m., NESN)

Sunday, March 29: @ Minnesota (4 p.m., NESN 360)

Tuesday, April 7: @ Vancouver (9:30 p.m., NESN 360)

Saturday, April 11: vs. Montréal (TBA, NESN)

Wednesday, April 15: vs. Minnesota (7 p.m., NESN)

Friday, April 17: @ Montréal (7 p.m., NESN+)

Wednesday, April 22: vs. Ottawa (7 p.m., NESN+)

Saturday, April 25: vs. New York (TBA, NESN+)

*Note: specific NESN platform subject to change.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.