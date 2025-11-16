Montreal Secures First Preseason Win Over Boston, 3-2, in Overtime
Published on November 15, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Boston Fleet News Release
MONTRÉAL, QC - In perfect Fleet versus Victoire fashion, Saturday night's preseason matchup took overtime to ultimately decide a winner at Verdun Auditorium, and Jessica DiGirolamo who switched her Boston uniform for a Montréal one this past summer gave her new team the win at 2:31 of the extra set.
Boston's 2025 third round (18th overall) draft pick, Olivia Mobley opened scoring for the night, followed by Sophie Shirley scoring off a breakaway to make Boston's early lead 2-0.
Shiann Darkangelo clearly felt comfortable in her first game wearing her maroon and cream Victoire uniform, as she scored twice in regulation, on three shots, on top of distributing three hits.
Tricia Deguire (3/5) got the start for the Victoire and was replaced by Megan Warrener (10/10) midway through the game. Abbey Levy (39/42) played the full game for the Fleet.
Tonight's scrimmage featured 13 players who are taking part in their first PWHL Training Camp, including seven for the Victoire and six for the Fleet. The teams will play their second of two preseason meetings on Monday afternoon. Final rosters for both teams will be submitted to the league next Wednesday, with regular season puck drop slated for Friday.
LINEUPS
BOSTON FLEET
Forwards:
Theresa Schafzahl - Liz Schepers - Ella Huber
Loren Gabel - Laura Kluge - Sophie Shirley
Chloé Aurard-Bushee - Shay Maloney - Olivia Mobley
Jill Saulnier - Kelly Babstock - Abby Newhook
Defenders:
Daniela Pejšová - Riley Brengman
Rylind MacKinnon - Hadley Hartmetz
Mia Biotti - Olivia Muhn
Olivia Zafuto
Goaltenders:
Abbey Levy
Amanda Thiele
MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE
Forwards:
Dara Greig - Abby Roque - Natalie Mlýnková
Maya Labad - Shiann Darkangelo - Maureen Murphy
Hayley Scamurra - Jade Downie-Landry - Claire Vekich
Catherine Dubois - Alexandra Labelle - Audrey-Anne Veillette
Defenders:
Nicole Gosling - Kati Tabin
Jessica DiGirolamo - Amanda Boulier
Maggie Flaherty - Kelly-Ann Nadeau
Tamara Giaquinto
Goaltenders:
Tricia Deguire
Megan Warrener
