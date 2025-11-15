New York Sirens Name Sarah Fillier and Jaime Bourbonnais as Alternate Captains

NEW YORK - The  New York Sirens  have announced the appointment of forward Sarah Fillier and defender Jaime Bourbonnais as alternate captains ahead of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Season.

Fillier, the 2025 PWHL Rookie of the Year, and Bourbonnais, round out New York's core leadership group. The two join captain Micah Zandee-Hart to complete a trio that represents the Sirens' core team values - Respect, Loyalty, Family, and Excellence.

"Choosing our two assistant captains is a powerful moment for our organization," said General Manager Pascal Daoust. "It's when a team identifies the people who will amplify our message, set our direction, and carry the one voice - the one song - we choose to live by every single day. There is absolutely no doubt that Sarah and Jaime are exceptional ambassadors of those values. They lead each in their own way, different yet completely complementary, not only when the lights are bright, but even more through the small, consistent actions behind the scenes that truly define who we are."

Sarah Fillier, drafted first overall in the 2024 PWHL Entry Draft, recently signed a two-year extension with New York, and co-led the PWHL in points (29) during the 2024-25 season. Jaime Bourbonnais, selected ninth overall in the 2023 draft, has been a key part of the roster since the league's inaugural season, and has 21 points in 56 career PWHL games.

"I couldn't be more excited for them to have letters on their jerseys," said Sirens defender and captain Micah Zandee-Hart. "Jaime and Filly [Fillier] are synonymous with leadership and have already been instrumental leaders for this organization, as well as their previous teams. For them to be recognized for that going into this season is important. These two could easily be wearing the 'C' instead of an 'A' on any team, so for me to have the privilege of leading alongside them elevates our group. We are in good hands with them at the helm."

Bourbonnais and Fillier will debut the new 'A' on their respective Sirens jerseys while meeting fans at today's Fan Fest at Redd's Biergarten in Newark, NJ alongside their teammates and coaches.

