New York Sirens Sign Team Captain Micah Zandee-Hart to Contract Extension Through 2026-27

Published on November 5, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced today that defender and team captain Micah Zandee-Hart has signed a contract extension through the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. One of New York's three foundational signings prior to the inaugural season, Zandee-Hart first signed a three-year Standard Player Agreement through 2025-26 and was named the first captain in team history in December 2023.

"From day one, Micah has been a model of what it means to lead," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Recognized by her teammates, respected throughout the organization, and fully aligned with our core values of respect, family, loyalty, and excellence. Through her leadership, character, talent, and tireless work ethic - often away from the spotlight - she consistently puts our team, our culture, and our family before herself. She is the definition of an exemplary captain. We are proud, honored, and truly grateful for the trust she's shown in continuing to invest in our organization and our shared pursuit of greatness."

From Saanichton, British Columbia, the 28-year-old has appeared in 49 career games for New York since overcoming an injury that delayed her inaugural season debut. After contributing three assists in 19 games in 2024, she anchored the Sirens' blue line across 30 games during the 2024-25 campaign with a team-high time on ice average and 10 points (1G, 9A) offensively that tied for tenth among all PWHL rearguards.

"New York and New Jersey have become a second home for me," said Zandee-Hart. "I'm proud to be a Siren and I'm determined to make this fanbase just as proud. It means the world to me that this organization wants me to be a part of what we're building here. I'd like to thank my family and fiancée for continuing to support me on this journey, I wouldn't be here without their love and belief in me."

Zandee-Hart won gold with Canada at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing where she became the first-ever player to represent her province on Canada's National Women's Hockey Team at the Olympics. She has also competed in four IIHF Women's World Championships, winning one gold medal, two silvers and one bronze. The Cornell University graduate is currently training with Team Canada in preparation for this week's Rivalry Series games against the United States in Cleveland and in Buffalo.

Led by Zandee-Hart, the Sirens have seven defenders signed for the upcoming season counting returnees Maja Nylén Persson, Jaime Bourbonnais, Allyson Simpson and Lauren Bernard, plus offseason acquisition Jincy Roese and draft pick Dayle Ross. Sirens Training Camp opens Nov. 7, with the team's season-opener slated for Nov. 22 in Ottawa. The team's home opener at Prudential Center is Nov. 29 against PWHL Vancouver.







