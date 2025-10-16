New York Sirens Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens have announced its training camp roster in preparation for the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The camp roster includes a total of 28 players who will hit the ice for the first time as a group on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at Essex County Codey Arena.

"Many of our returning players used the offseason to take another step toward reaching their full potential," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Several new faces have joined us - bringing energy, hunger, and the determination to make a strong impression and embrace the opportunity this season presents. There are plenty of unknowns, but even more possibilities. As we open camp and move closer to the season, we'll discover more about who we are and what we can become together. We know we have excellent players. The exciting part is finding out just how great this team can be. This camp isn't about proving who we are - it's about discovering how high we can rise, together."

The camp roster of 28 players consists of 16 forwards, nine defenders and three goaltenders. It includes 18 players who are already signed for the upcoming season and a total of 13 returnees. Of the 10 unsigned players, six are members of the team's 2025 draft class plus four additional invites. Rosters for the 2025-26 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 19, and can include a maximum of 23 active players.

As part of Training Camp, the Sirens will play two preseason scrimmages against the Minnesota Frost on Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. ET and Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. ET at Essex County Codey Arena. Preseason Scrimmages are closed to the general public and will not be available to view via broadcast or livestream. Fans can follow the action with live stats recorded at thepwhl.com and updates across league and team social media channels.

The Sirens will open the 2025-26 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 22 against the Ottawa Charge at TD Place. The team's home opener is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29 against PWHL Vancouver at Prudential Center.

2025-26 New York Sirens Training Camp Roster

*players signed for the 2025-26 season

^ 2024-25 members of the New York Sirens

Forwards (16):

Anna Bargman (2025 Draft 5-33)

Anne Cherkowski (2025 Draft 2-9)*

Emmy Fecteau*^

Sarah Fillier*^

Taylor Girard*^

Elle Hartje*^

Kristýna Kaltounková (2025 Draft 1-1)*

Kira Juodikis (Camp Invite)

Paetyn Levis*^

Savannah Norcross*

Casey O'Brien (2025 Draft 1-3)

Kristin O'Neill*

Alexis Paddington (Camp Invite)

Kayla Vespa*^

Makenna Webster (2025 Draft 3-17)

Maddi Wheeler (2025 Draft 4-27)

Defenders (9):

Lauren Bernard*^

Jaime Bourbonnais*^

Olivia Knowles (Camp Invite)^

Maja Nylén Persson*^

Jincy Roese*

Dayle Ross (2025 Draft 4-25)*

Allyson Simpson*^

Nicole Vallario (Camp Invite)

Micah Zandee-Hart*^

Goaltenders (3):

Kaley Doyle (2025 Draft 6-41)

Kayle Osborne*^

Callie Shanahan (2025 Draft 4-28)







