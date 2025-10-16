Montréal Victoire Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire have announced its training camp roster in preparation for the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The camp roster includes a total of 29 players who will hit the ice for the first time as a group on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at the Verdun Auditorium.

"The season is fast approaching and we're very excited to welcome all our players back on the ice," said Montréal Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau. "We've brought together some very talented athletes, and it will be a pleasure to see them interact as we head into our third season."

The camp roster of 29 players consists of 17 forwards, eight defenders and four goaltenders. It includes 19 players who are already signed for the upcoming season and a total of 15 Victoire returnees. Of the 10 unsigned players, four are members of the team's 2025 draft class plus six additional invites. Rosters for the 2025-26 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 19, and can include a maximum of 23 active players.

As part of Training Camp, the Victoire will play two preseason scrimmages against the Boston Fleet on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET and Monday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. ET at the Verdun Auditorium. Preseason Scrimmages are closed to the general public and will not be available to view via broadcast or livestream. Fans can follow the action with live stats recorded at thepwhl.com and updates across league and team social media channels.

The Victoire will open the 2025-26 regular season on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET against the Boston Fleet at the Tsongas Center. The team's home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET against the New York Sirens at Place Bell.

2025-26 Montréal Victoire Training Camp Roster

*players signed for the 2025-26 season

^ 2024-25 members of the Victoire

Forwards (17):

Shiann Darkangelo*

Jade Downie-Landry*

Catherine Dubois*^

Dara Greig (Camp Invite)^

Skylar Irving (2025 Draft Pick)

Maya Labad (2025 Draft Pick)

Alexandra Labelle*^

Lina Ljungblom*^

Natálie Mlýnková (2025 Draft Pick)

Maureen Murphy*^

Marie-Philip Poulin*^

Abby Roque*

Hayley Scamurra*

Laura Stacey*^

Audrey-Anne Veillette (Camp Invite)

Claire Vekich (Camp Invite)

Kaitlin Willoughby*^

Defenders (8):

Erin Ambrose*^

Amanda Boulier*^

Jessica DiGirolamo*

Maggie Flaherty*

Tamara Giaquinto (2025 Draft Pick)

Nicole Gosling (2025 Draft Pick)*

Kelly-Ann Nadeau (Camp Invite)^

Kati Tabin*^

Goaltenders (4):

Sandra Abstreiter*^

Tricia Deguire (Camp Invite)^

Ann-Renée Desbiens*^

Megan Warrener (Camp Invite)







