Montréal Victoire Announce Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee Caroline Ouellette as Full-Time Assistant Coach

Published on August 28, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire are adding depth to their bench with the addition of Hockey Hall of Fame member Caroline Ouellette, who will serve as a full-time assistant coach ahead of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

Ouellette, who spent the last two seasons as part of the Victoire coaching staff while also serving as an associate head coach for the women's hockey program at Concordia University, will now hold a full-time position with the team.

"Caroline has been offering us valuable guidance since the beginning, and we're thrilled to have her on board full-time. Her experience, both on the ice and behind the bench, is a tremendous asset to our organization and our coaching staff," said Victoire General Manager, Danièle Sauvageau.

Inducted into both the Hockey Hall of Fame and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Hall of Fame in 2023 for her achievements on the ice-including four Olympic gold medals (2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014)-the Montréal native has continued to collect championships after transitioning to coaching.

In 2008, Ouellette won a national championship as an assistant coach with her alma mater, the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs. More recently, she helped guide the Concordia Stingers to national titles in 2022 and 2024. As an assistant coach with Canada's National Women's Team, she has contributed to two IIHF Women's World Championship gold medals (2022, 2024), three silver (2017, 2023, 2025), and one bronze (2019).

"I know Caro well-not only have we worked closely together on the national team and with La Victoire since the beginning of this journey, but we also competed against each other back in our CWHL days. It's been incredible to grow our coaching chemistry over the past three years, and we're very excited to now count on her expertise and knowledge on a full-time basis," said Victoire head coach, Kori Cheverie.

"I'm extremely happy to continue my work with La Victoire. Danièle, Kori, and the players have set a standard of excellence, and I am happy to be able to contribute on a daily basis. We have a passionate and hardworking team, and I'm eager to begin our journey this season," said Ouellette.

Ouellette and Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, are the league's two current members of the Hockey Hall of Fame. The 2025 class of honourees consists of Sauvageau, the first woman ever to be named in the builder category, and newly appointed Minnesota Frost assistant coach, Brianna Decker, in the player category.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2025

Montréal Victoire Announce Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee Caroline Ouellette as Full-Time Assistant Coach - Montreal Victoire

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.