Montréal Victoire Bring Back Forward Kaitlin Willoughby for 2025-26 Season

July 8, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Tuesday that the club has re-signed forward Kaitlin Willoughby to a one-year contract extension through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

Willoughby (5 ¬Â²6 ¬Â³) was acquired by Montréal from Toronto at the PWHL trade deadline last spring and produced one assist in seven games in a Victoire uniform. She also added an assist in four playoff games. The 30-year-old native of Prince Albert, SK, spent over 40 minutes on the ice, in addition to taking seven shots on goal, during the longest game in PWHL history, which the Victoire won in the fourth overtime period on May 11.

"When Kaitlin joined the team last season, she rapidly developed chemistry with our players who were already in place, on the ice as much as off the ice. She played some critical minutes for us during the end of the regular season and the playoffs. We are confident that she will bring even more to the table during a full season in a Victoire uniform," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

Prior to joining the Victoire, Willoughby played 43 games over two seasons with the Sceptres. She also played four seasons with the PWHPA from 2019-23, as well as one season with the Calgary Inferno in the CWHL where she won the Clarkson Cup in 2018-19. In five seasons with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, she scored 50 goals, while adding 61 assists in 132 games.

"I am beyond excited to be back with the Victoire next season. I am so excited to play in front of the most welcoming and supportive fans. This organization is so special, and I am honoured to be a part of it," said Willoughby.

Ahead of the 2025 PWHL Draft, the Victoire also re-signed Kati Tabin (D), Catherine Dubois (F) and Sandra Abstreiter (G), in addition to adding Shiann Darkangelo (F), Hayley Scamurra (F), Maggie Flaherty (D), Jessica DiGirolamo (D) and Jade Downie-Landry (F) to its roster.

