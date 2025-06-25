Montréal Victoire Selects Forward Nicole Gosling in the First Round

June 25, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Montréal Victoire selected five players in the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding three forwards and two defenders to the organization's roster.

In the first round (fourth overall), Montréal selected defender Nicole Gosling.

Gosling (5'7") completed her collegiate career as the Clarkson University Golden Knights' all-time leading scorer among defenders with 148 points (44G, 104A) in 170 career games in five seasons. The 23-year-old London, ON native followed up her 2023-24 ECAC Defender of the Year award with 39 points in 40 games for the second straight season in 2024-25 to earn back-to-back First-Team All ECAC honors. She won gold representing Canada at the 2024 Women's Worlds, alongside her cousin Julia Gosling, who just wrapped up her rookie season in the PWHL.

""We've met our needs all while adding players with character, as well as engaging personalities. We can't wait to see them join our team and see the chemistry that develops," said Montréal Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

Montréal Victoire 2025 PWHL Draft Picks:

Round 1, 4th Pick Overall - Nicole Gosling, Clarkson - 2024-25 STATS: 40GP: 12G-27A-39PTS

Round 2, 12th Pick Overall - Natálie Mlýnková, University of Minnesota - 2024-25 STATS: 39GP: 16G-18A-34PTS

Round 3, 20th Pick Overall - Skylar Irving, Northeastern University - 2024-25 STATS: 37GP: 17G-16A-33PTS

Round 5, 36th Pick Overall - Maya Labad, Quinnipaic University - 2024-25 STATS: 38GP: 15G-12A-27PTS

Round 6, 44th Pick Overall - Tamara Giaquinto, Boston University - 2024-25 STATS: 38GP: 9G-9A-18PTS







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.