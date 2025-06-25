PWHL Announces 2025 Award Winners

PWHL Announces 2025 Award Winners







OTTAWA - Montréal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin was voted the Billie Jean King MVP Award recipient and Forward of the Year to headline the 2025 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Awards. The event was held on Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa, ON, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

2025 PWHL AWARDS WINNERS AND ALL-STAR TEAMS

Billie Jean King MVP Award and Forward of the Year:

Marie-Philip Poulin (Montréal Victoire)

Poulin, a 34-year-old from Beauceville, QC, was the league's top goal scorer, tallying 19 times and adding seven assists for 26 points in 30 games for the first-place Victoire. The Victoire captain accounted for 25.7% of Montréal's goals this season, representing the highest share of a team's offense by any PWHL player, including a record six game-winning goals and a league-high five multi-goal games.

MVP finalists were defender Renata Fast (Toronto Sceptres) and Hilary Knight (Boston Fleet), with Knight also voted a finalist for Forward of the Year along with Sarah Fillier (New York Sirens). Toronto's Natalie Spooner was the inaugural recipient of both awards.

Defender of the Year Award:

Renata Fast (Toronto Sceptres)

Fast, a 30-year-old from Burlington, ON, tied for first in scoring among defenders with 22 points in 30 games, led the league with 63 hits, and led all PWHL skaters in time on ice at 739:45 and an average of 24:39 per game. The Sceptres alternate captain became the first defender and one of only two skaters to record 16 assists in a season, including a record 11 power play helpers.

Finalists for the award were Sophie Jaques (Minnesota Frost) and Claire Thompson (Minnesota Frost). Montréal's Erin Ambrose was the inaugural recipient of the award.

Goaltender of the Year Award presented by Rogers:

Ann-Renée Desbiens (Montréal Victoire)

Desbiens, a 31-year-old from Clermont, QC, led all goaltenders with 15 wins and her 1.86 goals-against average and .932 save percentage were top marks among all starters. She was the only goaltender to win six straight games this season and achieved the feat during a record stretch of 14 straight starts allowing two or fewer goals.

Finalists for the award were Aerin Frankel (Boston Fleet) and Gwyneth Philips (Ottawa Charge). Toronto's Kristen Campbell was the inaugural recipient of the award.

Rookie of the Year Award:

Sarah Fillier (New York Sirens)

Fillier, a 25-year-old from Georgetown, ON, tied for the league lead with 29 points in 30 games - 10 points higher than any rookie in PWHL history. Her 13 goals ranked fourth among all skaters and included a league-high five power play goals, while her 16 assists tied for most all-time in a PWHL season and featured 12 helpers at even strength.

Finalists for the award were Jenn Gardiner (Montréal Victoire) and Gwyneth Philips (Ottawa Charge). Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle was the inaugural recipient of the award.

Coach of the Year Award:

Kori Cheverie (Montréal Victoire)

Cheverie, a native of New Glasgow, NS, guided Montréal to first place in the PWHL standings for the first time in team history, securing 53 points, powered by a 12-7-3-8 record. The Victoire held their first-place position from Jan. 29 through the end of the regular season, with an offense that scored the second-most goals (77) and allowed the fewest (67) in the PWHL.

Finalists for the award were Carla MacLeod (Ottawa Charge) and Troy Ryan (Toronto Sceptres). Ryan was the inaugural recipient of the award.

PWHL "hockey for all" Award presented by Scotiabank:

Laura Stacey (Montréal Victoire)

Stacey, a 31-year-old from Kleinburg, ON, has independently raised over $100,000 through her 'Sticks In For Charity' Road Hockey Tournament. She has intentionally directed support to under-resourced communities in both Toronto and Montréal, equipping schools with physical activity programs, providing access to sport for girls aged 12-17, and funding creative arts and sports-based learning programs for over 100 children in the 2025-26 school year.

The award is in recognition of the player who made the greatest impact in their community during the 2024-25 regular season. Scotiabank will donate $10,000 CAD to a Canadian charity of Laura's choice that supports youth or grassroots hockey, with a focus on accessibility, diversity, and inclusion. Stacey was selected by PWHL leadership based on nominations submitted by all six teams. Montréal's Maureen Murphy was the inaugural recipient of the award.

FIRST ALL-STAR TEAM:

Forwards: Sarah Fillier (NY), Hilary Knight (BOS), Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL)*

Defenders: Renata Fast (TOR)** & Sophie Jaques (MIN)

Goaltender: Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL)

*First Team Selection in 2024

**Second Team Selection in 2024

SECOND ALL-STAR TEAM:

Forwards: Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN), Tereza Vanišová (OTT), Daryl Watts (TOR)

Defenders: Ella Shelton (NY)* & Claire Thompson (MIN)

Goaltender: Aerin Frankel (BOS)**

*First Team Selection in 2024

**Second Team Selection in 2024

ALL-ROOKIE TEAM:

Forwards: Britta Curl-Salemme (MIN), Sarah Fillier (NY), Jenn Gardiner (MTL)

Defenders: Cayla Barnes (MTL) & Anna Wilgren (MTL)

Goaltender: Gwyneth Philips (OTT)

INTACT IMPACT AWARD:

Boston: Jaime Lee Rattray

Minnesota: Nicole Hensley

Montréal: Amanda Boulier

New York: Emmy Fecteau

Ottawa: Rebecca Leslie

Toronto: Allie Munroe

The award honors one player from each team who consistently went the extra mile to be a great teammate. These players displayed exceptional leadership, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to their team throughout the season. In recognition of their impact, Intact Insurance will donate $20,000 CAD to a charity that supports youth development. The Intact Impact Award is teammate nominated.







