PWHL Completes 2025 Draft Presented by Upper Deck

June 25, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) welcomed 48 new players on Tuesday night during the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck. The third annual draft took place at the Hard Rock Live Theatre in Ottawa, ON, with prospects, special guests, and fans in attendance. The event was streamed live on the league's YouTube channel, with coverage of the first three rounds broadcast nationally on TSN.

Kristýna Kaltounková was selected first overall by the New York Sirens. The 23-year-old forward from Vlašim, Czechia, played collegiately at Colgate University, where she finished her NCAA career as the program's all-time leading goal scorer (111) and second in career points (233), behind 2024 second overall pick Danielle Serdachny.

The first of 13 defenders selected was Haley Winn, taken second overall by the Boston Fleet. The 21-year-old from Rochester, NY, played for Clarkson University and tallied 131 career points (37G, 94A) across four seasons with the Golden Knights.

The first trade of the night occurred ahead of the third overall pick, when the Sirens traded veteran defender Ella Shelton to the Toronto Sceptres in exchange for Toronto's first-round pick (third overall) and fourth-round pick (27th overall). With that third overall selection, New York chose 2025 Patty Kazmaier Award winner Casey O'Brien, a forward from the University of Wisconsin. Three defenders followed consecutively: Nicole Gosling (Clarkson University) went fourth overall to the Montréal Victoire, Rory Guilday (Cornell University) was selected fifth by the Ottawa Charge, and Kendall Cooper (Quinnipiac University) went sixth to the Minnesota Frost.

The league's two expansion teams then made their first-ever entry draft selections: PWHL Vancouver chose Finnish forward Michelle Karvinen, while PWHL Seattle selected forward Jenna Buglioni from Ohio State University.

Two additional trades took place during the draft. Toronto made a second move, sending goaltender Kristen Campbell and their third-round pick (19th overall) to PWHL Vancouver in exchange for Vancouver's second- and third-round picks (16th and 23rd overall, respectively). New York made another high-profile move by trading forward Abby Roque to Montréal in exchange for center Kristin O'Neill and the Victoire's fourth-round pick (28th overall).

2025 PWHL Draft Fast Facts:

48 players selected, featuring 30 forwards, 13 defenders, 5 goaltenders.

43 players selected from NCAA, 4 from professional teams, 1 from U SPORTS.

43 NCAA players selected represent 18 programs: Ohio State University (6), University of Minnesota Duluth (5), Quinnipiac University (4), Clarkson University (3), St. Cloud State University (3), University of Minnesota (3), Boston University (2), Colgate University (2), Cornell University (2), Penn State University (2), St. Lawrence University (2), University of Connecticut (2), University of Wisconsin (2) Boston College (1), Mercyhurst University (1), Northeastern University (1), Providence College (1), Yale University (1).

4 professional players represent 2 leagues: the SDHL (2) and ZhHL (2).

1 U SPORTS player represents University of British Columbia.

Six nationalities represented: United States (24), Canada (17), Czechia (2), Finland (2), Russia (2), Sweden (1).







