Renata Fast Named Defender of the Year

OTTAWA, ON - Toronto Sceptres defender Renata Fast was named Defender of the Year at the 2025 PWHL Awards presented by Upper Deck today. Awarded at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa, Ontario, Fast was also selected as a First Team All-Star member and had been nominated for the Billie Jean King MVP Award as well.

Fast impacted the game at both ends of the ice with her offense, physicality and stability. She tied Sophie Jaques (Minnesota Frost, now on PWHL Vancouver) for first in scoring among defenders with 22 points in 30 games. She also led the league in two other skater categories with 63 hits, and time on ice at 739:45, averaging 24:39 per game.

Sceptres Head Coach Troy Ryan, who was winner of Coach of the Year in 2024, was once again nominated.







