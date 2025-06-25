Ottawa Charge Recap of the 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck
June 25, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Ottawa Charge News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge selected xxx players in the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding four forwards, one defender, and one goaltender to the organization's roster. These selections add depth to the team's lineup ahead of the 2025-26 season, which currently includes 12 players already under contract.
"We're really excited about the players we added. I think we filled some holes in our roster that we lost through expansion. I feel like we're in a really good spot. It was fun to hear the fans cheer the names of our new players." said General Manager Mike Hirshfeld.
The Charge stayed true to their international flavor by picking three more European players, including two forwards from Russia.
"We put a lot a of work into these two Russian players in the last month. We had Anna Shokhina (2nd round pick) as the fourth most talented player in the draft", added Mike Hirshfeld. "We think she's going to be a superstar in this league. Fanuza Kadirova is also very talented. She's a goal scorer. She's going to have to deal with the physicality in this league, but we think the upside of where we picked her in the sixth round is really high. They are also older and come in and have an immediate impact. We were a little surprised to see goalie Sanni Ahola (Finland) still available in the fifth round. We think she'll be a terrific partner for Gwyneth Philips."
Ottawa's first pick was defender Rory Guilday of Cornell University.
"She's a tall, long reach, tough defender that clears the front of the net. She plays the way we want to play. She'll be a natural beside Ronja Savolainen or Jocelyne Laroque. She always brings a lot off the ice. For us, that was a home run pick", said Mike Hirshfeld.
TEAM 2025 PWHL Draft Picks:
Round 1, 5th Pick Overall - Rory Guilday (D), Cornell University (NCAA)
Round 2, 13th Pick Overall - Anna Shokhina (F), Dynamo-Neva St. Petersburg (ZhHL)
Round 3, 21st Pick Overall - Sarah Wozniewicz (F), University of Wisconsin (NCAA)
Round 4, 29th Pick Overall- Peyton Hemp (F), University of Minnesota (NCAA)
Round 5, 37th Pick Overall - Sanni Ahola (G), St. Cloud State University (NCAA)
Round 6, 45th Pick Overall- Fanuza Kadirova (F), Dynamo-Neva St. Petersburg (ZhHL)
