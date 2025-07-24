Ottawa Charge Sign Mannon McMahon to a One-Year Extension

July 24, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced today that forward Mannon McMahon has signed a one-year Standard Player Agreement for the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.  The 23-year-old from Maple Grove, Minnesota, who turns 24 next Tuesday, July 29, had a stellar rookie campaign with the Charge, appearing in all 30 regular season games (4-4-8) and all eight playoff contests (1-0-1).

A fifth-round pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft, McMahon quickly became a fan favourite in Ottawa by scoring the season's first goal at TD Place in a 3-2 win against the Toronto Sceptres on Dec. 3, 2024. She was elevated to the team's top line during the final stretch of the season, while her speed, grit and enthusiasm were contagious to her teammates and the fan base. McMahon's eight points tied for the team lead among rookies, and her game-winning tally in the third period of Game 3 of the PWHL Playoffs was one of the biggest goals of the season, leading to a 1-0 triumph on home ice over the Montréal Victoire.

"We are delighted to bring back Mannon for a second season with our team," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "She adapted quickly to our league and made great strides during the season. She was at her best when she displayed her elite speed and when she applied pressure on the forecheck. She came up with some big goals for us and we can't wait to see what a year of experience will bring to her game in 2025-26."

McMahon finished the season on the right wing alongside veterans Emily Clark and Gabbie Hughes - a fellow American and former University of Minnesota-Duluth (UMD) teammate. The 5'7" forward was a Bulldogs captain in 2023-24 and still holds the UMD record for her 173 consecutive games played, having never missed a game in her five-year collegiate career, and has continued her impressive streak as a pro.

Her PWHL debut also caught the attention of USA Hockey, as she was called upon to represent her country in the final two games of the 2024-25 Rivalry Series in Halifax and Charlottetown.

"I'm extremely grateful to be staying in Ottawa," said McMahon. "From the moment I got here, it felt like home. The fans are the best in the league, and they've embraced me from day one and made this city such a special place for me to play. I'm proud to be an Ottawa Charge and thankful for the opportunity to continue to grow with this team and this community."

With the signing of McMahon, Ottawa's roster currently sits at 22 players for the 2025-26 season: 12 forwards, seven defenders and three goalies.

