Ottawa Charge Sign Third Round Pick Sarah Wozniewicz

July 11, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced today the signing of third round pick Sarah Wozniewicz to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2025-26 season. The 21-year-old forward from Cochrane, AB, was selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft held in Ottawa on June 24.

The 5'7" right shot forward helped the University of Wisconsin win two NCAA National Championships in 2023 and 2025 and was also part of the Badgers squad that captured the 2024 WCHA title. Wozniewicz was an immediate fixture with the Badgers as she was named to the WCHA All-Rookie team in 2021-22.

"Sarah fits exactly the mold of our team's style of play. She's a strong skater and a physical player," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld.  "We also know her as a person because our Head Coach Carla MacLeod coached her in high school. That was an important factor for us when we drafted her. We knew who the person was."

In four NCAA seasons, Wozniewicz recorded 36 goals and 35 assists for 71 points in 154 games. In 2019, she won a gold medal at the Canada Winter Games while playing for MacLeod on Team Alberta. In 2020, she won a silver medal while playing for Canada at the IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.

"I'm super excited to join a team with such a passionate fan base. Signing a PWHL contract is a dream come true," said Wozniewicz. "I'm looking forward to bringing my speed and aggressiveness to the forecheck. I'm a hard-working player who never gives up on the puck. I think Ottawa is a good fit for me and I'm happy to play for Carla MacLeod again. She's been a great coach for me in the past." 

Wozniewicz is the first player from the Charge's 2025 draft class to sign with the team.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are available via the Ottawa Charge website.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.