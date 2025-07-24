Fleet Lock in Loren Gabel with New Deal on her Birthday

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has re-signed forward Loren Gabel to a one-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Today's news coincides with Gabel's 28th birthday.

A native of Kitchener, Ontario, Gabel played in 20 games for the Fleet throughout the 2024-25 season, recording two goals and one assist for three points. She was selected by Boston in the fourth round (22nd overall) in the inaugural PWHL Draft. During the inaugural season, Gabel appeared in 17 regular season games (4-3-7) and six playoff games.

"Loren is one of the most skilled players in our group and has the ability to make an impact in ways few can," said Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "We believe there's still more to unlock in her game and we're really looking forward to seeing what she can bring in season three."

Prior to the PWHL, Gabel played in the PWHPA from 2019-22 and the PHF for the 2022-23 season. As a member of the PHF's Boston Pride, Gabel led the league in scoring with 40 points (20-20-40) in 22 games, receiving the 2023 Newcomer of the Year Award and Most Valuable Player. Prior to her professional career, Gabel played at Clarkson University (2015-19) where she was a two-time NCAA National Champion (2017 & 2018) and a Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award recipient (2019). Among her collegiate accolades, Gabel is the all-time leading goal scorer in Golden Knights history (116) and ranks second in all-time points (213) with the program.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to be back in Boston for another year," said Gabel. "The support from our fans and the city the last two years has been amazing and I can't wait to continue to build on the foundation we have created here in Boston. There is so much to look forward to and I am ready to give it everything I've got for this team and this city. Go Fleet!"

Gabel joins a Fleet lineup that has 18 other players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including fellow forwards Chloé Aurard, Hannah Brandt, Laura Kluge, Shay Maloney, Alina Müller, Jamie Lee Rattray, Jill Saulnier, Theresa Schafzahl, Liz Schepers, Sophie Shirley and Susanna Tapani.

