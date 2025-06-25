Boston Fleet 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have selected six players in the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding three forwards, two defenders, and one goaltender to the organization's roster. These selections add depth to the team's lineup ahead of the 2025-26 season, joining 16 players already under contract.

"This was a very exciting night for us original six teams," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "It's been quite the month with expansion and the player signing window. It feels really nice to put some players into positions on our team and fill some holes that we needed to fill. I feel like we have a pretty complete roster as we head into the offseason and get ready to come back to training camp."

TEAM 2025 PWHL Draft Picks:

Round 1, 2nd Pick Overall - [Haley Winn, Clarkson University] - [38GP: 14G-32A-46PTS]

Round 2, 10th Pick Overall - [Ella Huber, University of Minnesota] - [42GP: 15G-33A-48PTS]

Round 3, 18th Pick Overall - [Oliva Mobley, University of Minnesota Duluth] - [39GP: 19G-8A-27PTS]

Round 4, 26th Pick Overall - [Riley Brengman, Ohio State University] - [40GP: 4G-15A-19PTS]

Round 5, 34th Pick Overall - [Abby Newhook, Boston College] - [36GP: 9G-17A-26PTS]

Round 6, 42nd Pick Overall - [Amanda Thiele, Ohio State University] - [20-7-2, 1 SO, 2.21 GAA, .887 SV%]

A total of 48 players were selected by the league's eight teams during the six-round process.







