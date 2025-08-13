Boston Signs Second Round Pick Ella Huber

August 13, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has signed its 2025 second round draft pick, forward Ella Huber to a two-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Huber is the first player selected in the 2025 PWHL Draft to officially sign with Boston.

"We are thrilled to lock in Ella Huber here in Boston," said Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "She's an incredible skater with great speed and was a highly productive player during her time in Minnesota. She's played down the middle but can easily shift to the wing, especially with the pace she brings. Ella is the type of player who can slot anywhere in the lineup, contribute on both ends of the ice, and isn't afraid to block shots or kill penalties. We expect her to play a pivotal role in our offense."

A native of Northfield, Illinois, Huber was selected tenth overall by Boston on June 24 following four NCAA seasons at the University of Minnesota. As a Gopher, the 22-year-old played a total of 156 games, earning 52 goals and 88 assists for 140 points, including a career-high 48 points (15G, 33A) in 42 games as a captain her senior year. Internationally, Huber earned a gold medal at the 2020 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship and represented the U.S. in both the 2018 and 2019 U18 series against Canada.

"I'm beyond excited to officially be a part of the Boston organization and to call this incredible city home," said Huber. "It's an amazing group, and I'm looking forward to getting started and building something special here with the Fleet."

Huber joins a Fleet lineup that has 19 other players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including fellow forwards Chloé Aurard, Hannah Brandt, Loren Gabel, Laura Kluge, Shay Maloney, Alina Müller, Jamie Lee Rattray, Jill Saulnier, Theresa Schafzahl, Liz Schepers, Sophie Shirley and Susanna Tapani.

