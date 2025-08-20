Fleet Bolster Blue Line, Sign Haley Winn Through 2027-28

Published on August 20, 2025

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has signed its first-round pick from the 2025 draft, defender Haley Winn, to a three-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The news was officially announced at a press conference held at Boston Sports Institute.

"Haley is a complete, two-way defender, and we couldn't be more excited to have her in Boston for three years," said Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "She skates the game, has high compete and hockey IQ, and will be able to play in all situations. When we think about who is going to produce for us, defend against the best players in our league, or run a power play, Haley Winn can be an answer to all those situations."

A native of Rochester, New York, Winn was selected second overall by Boston in the 2025 PWHL Draft on June 24 in Ottawa. The 22-year-old spent four seasons at Clarkson University where she recorded 131 points, earning 37 goals and 94 assists in 151 games defending the Golden Knights blue line. This past season, she earned ECAC Player and Defender of the Year honors as a First Team All-American and Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award finalist. Her 46 points (14G, 32A) in 38 games led her team and ranked second among the nation's rearguards. As a member of the U.S. Women's National Team, Winn has competed in three IIHF Women's World Championships, earning gold medals in 2023 and 2025 and a silver medal in 2024, and represented the U.S. twice on the Under-18 Women's National Team, winning gold in 2020 and silver in 2019.

"I'm so excited to officially have the opportunity to play in Boston," said Winn. "The city as well as teammates and staff have already welcomed me with open arms. I can't wait to get things started and look forward to helping accomplish the big goal of bringing a Walter Cup to Boston."

Winn is the second player from the Fleet's 2025 draft class to officially sign with Boston following second-round pick Ella Huber. She joins a Fleet lineup that has 20 other players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including fellow defenders Zoe Boyd, Hadley Hartmetz, Megan Keller, Rylind MacKinnon and Daniela Pejšová. She is also the fourth member of the Fleet to be locked in through 2027-28 following recent contract extensions for Keller, goaltender Aerin Frankel, and forward Alina Müller.

