Boston Fleet Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet and the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced today the full regular-season schedule for the 2025-26 season.

The Fleet will drop the puck on the new season with their home opener on Sunday, Nov. 23, hosting the Montréal Victoire at 1 p.m. ET at the Tsongas Center, Boston's primary home venue where they will host eight games this season. The team will then travel to Toronto for their first road game on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET, where they'll face the Sceptres in Toronto's home opener.

Boston opens its Agganis Arena slate on Dec. 3 against expansion PWHL Vancouver, the first of four Fleet home games at the venue this season. PWHL Seattle, the league's other newcomer, visits Agganis on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. ET in a matchup against former Fleet captain Hilary Knight.

"There isn't a single opponent we can afford to overlook this season," said Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "The competitive balance in this league is incredible, and now with the addition of Seattle and Vancouver the intensity and competitiveness are only going to rise. We know we'll need to bring our best effort every night and find a way to play consistent hockey throughout the season."

During the 2025-26 season, the PWHL will pause play twice - first for an International Break from Dec. 8-15 and again for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games from Jan. 29-Feb. 25, where a number of Fleet players are expected to compete.

"From my conversations with the players, it's clear there's a lot of excitement to get going," said Fleet Head Coach Kris Sparre. "We had a very strong draft, and Danielle has done an outstanding job bringing in high character people who complement the strong culture already in place. With that being said, the addition of Seattle and Vancouver has brought the league to a new level, setting the stage for very competitive hockey. I'm sure November 23rd is now circled on everyone's calendar as we are all excited to open the season at home in front of our amazing fans."

The 2025-26 Boston Fleet season schedule is available attached and online here.

Watch the 2025-26 Boston Fleet schedule release video here.

Non-primary venue games, along with broadcast and streaming information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Season Ticket Memberships provide the best value to experience the PWHL.

All teams will offer pre-built partial ticket packages on Oct. 7. Single Game Tickets will be become available on October 14. PWHL teams may also introduce additional package options throughout the season.

DAY DATE OPPONENT VENUE TIME (ET)

Sun. Nov. 23 Montré al Tsongas Céntér 1:00 PM

Sat. Nov. 29 at Toronto Coca-Cola Coliséum 2:00 PM

Wed. Déc. 3 Vancouver Agganis Aréna 7:00 PM

Sun. Déc. 7 Minnésota Agganis Aréna 3:00 PM

Mon. Déc. 8 International Break

Wed. Déc. 17 at Néw York Prudéntial Céntér 7:00 PM

Fri. Déc. 19 at Minnesota Grand Casino Aréna 8:00 PM

Sun. Déc. 21 at Séattlé Climaté Plédgé Aréna 5:00 PM

Sat. Dec. 27 at Ottawa TD Placé 12:00 PM

Sat. Jan. 3 Vancouvér TBA TBA

Wed. Jan. 7 Séattlé Agganis Aréna 7:00 PM

Sun. Jan. 11 Ottawa TBA TBA

Wed. Jan. 14 Toronto Tsongas Céntér 7:00 PM

Sun. Jan. 18 at Séattlé Climaté Plédgé Aréna 10:00 PM

Wed. Jan. 28 Néw York Tsongas Céntér 7:00 PM

Thurs. Jan. 29 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Sat. Féb. 28 at Ottawa TD Placé 2:00 PM

Thurs. Mar. 5 at Néw York Prudéntial Céntér 7:00 PM

Tues. Mar. 10 at Vancouver Pacific Coliseum 10:00 PM

Wed. Mar. 11 at Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 10:00 PM

Sun. Mar. 15 at Montré al Place Bell 1:00 PM

Tues. Mar. 17 Toronto Agganis Arena 7:00 PM

Sat. Mar. 21 Seattle Tsongas Center 4:00 PM

Tues. Mar. 24 Vancouver Tsongas Center 7:00 PM

Fri. Mar. 27 at Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:00 PM

Sun. Mar. 29 at Minnesota Grand Casino Arena 4:00 PM

Tues. Apr. 7 at Vancouver TBA TBA

Sat. Apr. 11 Montré al TBA TBA

Wed. Apr. 15 Minnesota Tsongas Center 7:00 PM

Fri. Apr. 17 at Montré al Place Bell 7:00 PM

Wed. Apr. 22 Ottawa Tsongas Center 7:00 PM

Sat. Apr. 25 New York Tsongas Center TBA

ALL TIMES EASTERN

Game dates and times subject to change.







