New York Sirens Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule

Published on October 1, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens today unveiled their official 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule, featuring 30 games that will mark Season Three of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). The Sirens will begin the 2025-26 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. ET against the Ottawa Charge at TD Place and end the regular season on Saturday, Apr. 25 against the Boston Fleet at the Tsongas Center.

The Sirens home opener at Prudential Center, against PWHL Vancouver will be on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. ET. This will mark the first time Sirens fans can see the PWHL's first overall draft pick, star forward Kristýna Kaltounková, live in action. The Sirens will host a total of 12 games at Prudential Center this season. Details on non-primary venue games, broadcasts, and streaming will be announced in the coming weeks.

"In a city where expectations are always sky-high, we embrace the challenge," said Sirens' General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Every season is an opportunity to write a new story. Chapter three brings new rivalries, and a new adventure for the Sirens. With new teams on the schedule and new faces in our lineup, the Sirens are ready to bring a brand of hockey that is fast, fearless, and intelligent. From the first drop of the puck, we're chasing excellence and building something our entire community can rally behind."

"I'm counting down the days to the season starting," said Sirens' Captain Micah Zandee-Hart. "We levelled up as a league in the second season, and now with the addition of two teams, the landscape is even more exciting for our fan base. Personally, the games close to home in Seattle and Vancouver will be special for me with family in attendance."

The 2025-26 New York Sirens season schedule is available attached and online here.

Watch the 2025-26 New York Sirens schedule release video here.

Season Ticket Memberships provide the best value to experience the PWHL and are on sale now. For more information, and to get your Membership, click here.

All teams will offer pre-built partial ticket packages on Oct. 7. Single Game Tickets will be available starting Oct. 14.

To stay up to date on the latest ticketing information, fans can sign up for the official New York Sirens newsletter, The Beat, here.

Additional Notable Games of the 2025-26 Regular Season Include:

- The Sirens will play five weekend home games at Prudential Center during the regular season: two Fridays, one Saturday and two Sundays.

- Unity and theme nights to be announced in the coming weeks.

- Holiday season games at Prudential Center feature the Sirens hosting Toronto on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 12 p.m. Then, on New Year's Eve, PWHL Vancouver will visit for an afternoon matchup on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m.

- There will be two International Breaks throughout the 2025-26 PWHL Regular Season. The first will take place from Dec. 8-15, followed by the second from Jan. 29 through Feb. 25 for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

DAY DATE OPPONENT VENUE TIME (ET)

Sat. Nov. 22 at Ottawa TD Place 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Nov. 25 at Montre al Place Bell 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 29 Vancouver Prudential Center 12:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 3 at Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 10:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 6 at Vancouver Pacific Coliseum 3:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 8 INTERNATIONAL BREAK

Wed. Dec. 17 Boston Prudential Center 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 21 Toronto Prudential Center 12:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 28 Seattle TBA TBA

Wed. Dec. 31 Vancouver Prudential Center 1:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 2 Montreal Prudential Center 1:00 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 6 at Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 16 Minnesota Prudential Center 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 18 Montreal TBA TBA

Tues. Jan. 20 Ottawa Prudential Center 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 25 at Minnesota Grand Casino Arena 3:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 28 at Boston Tsongas Center 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Jan. 29 2026 WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES

Thurs. Feb. 26 Montreal Prudential Center 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Mar. 5 Boston Prudential Center 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 8 Ottawa Prudential Center 12:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 15 at Minnesota TBA TBA

Wed. Mar. 18 at Vancouver Pacific Coliseum 10:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 25 at Seattle TBA TBA

Sat. Mar. 28 at Montre al TBA TBA

Wed. Apr. 1 Minnesota Prudential Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 4 Seattle TBA TBA

Sat. Apr. 11 at Minnesota Grand Casino Arena 1:00 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 15 Toronto Prudential Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 18 at Ottawa TD Place 2:00p.m.

Tues. Apr. 21 at Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 25 at Boston Tsongas Center TBA

October 1, 2025 Game times and dates subject to change.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.