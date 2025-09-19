Sirens Invite Fans to Meet Kristýna Kaltounková
Published on September 19, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
New York Sirens News Release
NEW YORK - The New York Sirens will host a special Meet & Greet with Kristýna Kaltounková on Sunday, September 28th at Redd's Biergarten in Newark, NJ. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Kristýna, take photos, and celebrate the upcoming 2025-26 season.
WHAT:
Kristýna Kaltounková Fan Meet & Greet
WHO:
Kristýna Kaltounková
WHERE:
Redd's Biergarten
220 Market Street, 37 Edison Pl, Newark, NJ 07102
WHEN:
Sunday, September 28, 2025
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025
- Sirens Invite Fans to Meet Kristýna Kaltounková - New York Sirens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Sirens Stories
- Sirens Invite Fans to Meet Kristýna Kaltounková
- New York Signs Second Round Pick Anne Cherkowski to Three-Year Deal
- New York Sirens Ink 2025 First Overall Pick Kristýna Kaltounková for Three Years
- New York Welcomes Valérie Bois as Assistant Coach
- New York Sirens Host U10, U12, and U14 Summer Clinic July 28-31