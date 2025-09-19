Sirens Invite Fans to Meet Kristýna Kaltounková

Published on September 19, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens will host a special Meet & Greet with Kristýna Kaltounková on Sunday, September 28th at Redd's Biergarten in Newark, NJ. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Kristýna, take photos, and celebrate the upcoming 2025-26 season.

WHAT:

Kristýna Kaltounková Fan Meet & Greet

WHO:

Kristýna Kaltounková

WHERE:

Redd's Biergarten

220 Market Street, 37 Edison Pl, Newark, NJ 07102

WHEN:

Sunday, September 28, 2025

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.







