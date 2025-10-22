New York Sirens Sign Fourth Round Pick Callie Shanahan to One-Year Deal

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced today the signing of goaltender Callie Shanahan, one of the team's fourth-round picks from the 2025 PWHL Draft, to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement. Selected 28th overall from Boston University, Shanahan posted a career-best 1.81 goals-against average and .924 save percentage with 18 wins and three shutouts during the 2024-25 NCAA season with the Terriers.

"In a league with only eight teams and 30 games, goaltending is a crucial position," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Callie brings athletic ability, competitiveness, and strong potential for development, but also the personality and determination that makes everyone around her better. She's a great teammate who pushes herself and her fellow goalies to always be ready, helping that confidence spread throughout the entire team."

The 22-year-old from Commerce Township, Michigan, joins the PWHL after four NCAA seasons at Boston University, where she recorded 32 wins in 77 career games. As a senior, Shanahan served as one of the Terriers' alternate captains, starting 29 of 30 games and was named to Hockey East's All-Tournament Team and earned Hockey East All-Academic Team honors for the third consecutive year. As a freshman, she was unanimously named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team after appearing in 14 games and posting a .925 save percentage.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to join such an amazing organization," said Shanahan. "I can't wait to get started with the team and play in front of our passionate fans. I'm really looking forward to building connections within the community and being part of something bigger than the game, because that's what the New York and New Jersey community is all about."

The 5'10" goaltender becomes the fourth member of New York's 2025 PWHL draft class to sign, following first overall pick Kristýna Kaltounková, second round pick Anne Cherkowski, and fellow fourth rounder Dayle Ross. Known for her work ethic and leadership presence, Shanahan brings both skill and a strong locker-room voice to New York's goaltending group, joining returnee Kayle Osborne, who appeared in 10 games as a rookie during the 2024-25 season.

With Shanahan joining the roster, the Sirens continue to strengthen their foundation heading into the 2025-26 PWHL season, which begins on the road against the Ottawa Charge on Saturday, Nov. 22. The team's home opener is slated for Saturday, Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. ET against PWHL Vancouver at Prudential Center.

