New York Signs Defender Maja Nylén Persson to Contract Extension Through 2027-28

Published on September 22, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced today that Swedish defender Maja Nylén Persson has signed a contract extension that will keep her with the team through the 2027-28 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Selected tenth overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft, Nylén Persson originally signed a three-year Standard Player Agreement and ranked third among all rookie rearguards in scoring with six points (2G, 4A) in 23 games.

"Building is about taking care of both the present and the future," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "The opportunity to solidify Maja with our organization for the next three seasons brings not only world-class talent to a key position, but also leadership and work ethic that align perfectly with our pursuit of excellence. She is truly an athlete with limitless potential, and one that I hope our fans will have the privilege to enjoy, applaud, and appreciate for many years to come."

The 24-year-old from Avesta, Sweden, entered the PWHL with extensive professional experience, having played eight seasons in the SDHL. She was named SDHL Defender of the Year three consecutive times (2022-24) for Brynäs IF while leading the position in scoring in all three seasons.

"I'm super excited to extend my contract with the Sirens," said Nylén Persson. "I can't wait to continue building and working with the entire organization for many years to come and of course playing in front of our amazing fans!"

On the international stage, Nylén Persson is a two-time Olympian representing Sweden in PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022. She has also competed in five IIHF Women's World Championships, notably recognized as one of the team's Top 3 players at the 2019, 2022 and 2024 tournaments. Her standout play also earned her the distinction of becoming the first woman to win the Salming Trophy in 2022, awarded to the best Swedish-born defender playing in the country.

The 5'5" defender is the third Sirens' player to sign through the 2027-28 season following 2025 first overall pick Kristýna Kaltounková and second round pick Anne Cherkowski. She remains a key presence on the Sirens' blue line that features five other players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including captain Micah Zandee-Hart, Jaime Bourbonnais, Allyson Simpson, Jincy Roese, and Lauren Bernard.

Fans looking to stay up to date on ticket release dates, team announcements, and exclusive offers are encouraged to subscribe to The Beat, the official Sirens newsletter. For ticket related inquiries, please contact newyorkinfo@thepwhl.com.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2025

New York Signs Defender Maja Nylén Persson to Contract Extension Through 2027-28 - New York Sirens

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.