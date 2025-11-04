New York Sirens Unveil 2025-26 Unity Games, Theme Nights, and Promotional Giveaways

Published on November 4, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens have announced their 2025-26 Unity Games, Theme Nights and Promotions - including the PWHL's first-ever series of player bobblehead giveaways - spotlighting a season filled with cultural celebrations, exclusive merchandise, and memorable in-arena experiences for fans at Prudential Center.

Unity Games return this season with the continued goal of celebrating diverse cultures and communities, ensuring PWHL games remain welcoming and inclusive spaces for all. Each Unity Game will feature performances, themed in-game entertainment, and local community partnerships that bring the celebration to life. In additio n, special artist collaborations and limited-edition merchandise will be unveiled throughout the season with proceeds supporting various non-profits.

All PWHL teams will introduce three player bobbleheads this season. The Sirens' bobblehead trio will include Micah Zandee-Hart, Kristýna Kaltounková, and Sarah Fillier - with Zandee-Hart and Kaltounková available as in-game giveaways, and Fillier to be released in early 2026, and available for purchase in-venue and at the PWHL Online Shop.

The New York Sirens schedule of Unity Games and Theme Nights includes:

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21 VS. TORONTO - Kids' Takeover Day

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16 VS. MINNESOTA - Hispanic Heritage Celebration*

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20 VS. OTTAWA - Micah Zandee-Hart Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans, while supplies last)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26 VS. Montréal - Black History Celebration*

THURSDAY, MARCH 5 VS. BOSTON - Kristýna Kaltounková Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans, while supplies last)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1 VS. MINNESOTA - Barbie™ x New York Sirens Belt Bag (Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans, while supplies last)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 VS. TORONTO - Pride Celebration Presented by e.l.f.*

*Part of Unity Games series

Season Ticket Memberships provide the best value to experience the PWHL. Additionally, all teams offer pre-built partial ticket packages, including newly released 3-game mini packs. For more information, and to get the package that's right for you, visit the New York Sirens ticketing page.







