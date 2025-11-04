Sceptres Unveil 2025-26 Unity Games, Theme Nights, and Promotional Giveaways

Published on November 4, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres have announced their 2025-26 Unity Games, Theme Nights and Promotions - including the PWHL's first-ever series of player bobblehead giveaways - spotlighting a season filled with cultural celebrations, exclusive merchandise, and memorable in-arena experiences for fans at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Unity Games return this season with the continued goal of celebrating diverse cultures and communities, ensuring PWHL games remain welcoming and inclusive spaces for all. Each Unity Game will feature performances, themed in-game entertainment, and local community partnerships that bring the celebration to life. In addition, special artist collaborations and limited-edition merchandise will be unveiled throughout the season with proceeds supporting various non-profits.

All PWHL teams will introduce three player bobbleheads this season. The Sceptres' bobblehead trio will include Blayre Turnbull, Renata Fast, and Natalie Spooner - with Turnbull available as an in-game giveaway, and Fast and Spooner to be released in early 2026, and available for purchase in-venue and at the PWHL Online Shop.

The Toronto Sceptres schedule of Unity Games and Theme Nights includes:

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29 VS. BOSTON - Home Opener, Magnet Schedule (giveaway for the first 4,000 fans, while supplies last) & Rally Towel (full arena giveaway) presented by Canadian Tire

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4 VS. OTTAWA - Stick It To Cancer Night presented by SharkNinja

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30 VS. MINNESOTA - Asian Heritage Celebration*

TUESDAY, MARCH 3 VS. Montréal - Blayre Turnbull Bobblehead Giveaway presented by ESSO (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

SUNDAY, MARCH 8 VS. MINNESOTA - Black History Celebration*

SUNDAY, MARCH 15 VS. SEATTLE - Kids and Youth Hockey Day presented by Milk

FRIDAY, MARCH 27 VS. BOSTON - Country Night

SUNDAY, MARCH 29 VS. VANCOUVER - Indigenous Peoples Celebration*

SATURDAY, APRIL 11 VS. OTTAWA - Barbie™ x Toronto Sceptres Belt Bag (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

TUESDAY, APRIL 21 VS. NEW YORK - Pride Celebration presented by e.l.f.*

*Part of Unity Games series

