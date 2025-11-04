Montréal Victoire Unveil 2025-26 Unity Games, Theme Nights, and Promotional Giveaways

Published on November 4, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire have announced their 2025-26 Unity Games, Theme Nights and Promotions - including the PWHL's first-ever series of player bobblehead giveaways - spotlighting a season filled with cultural celebrations, exclusive merchandise, and memorable in-arena experiences for fans at Place Bell. 

Unity Games return this season with the continued goal of celebrating diverse cultures and communities, ensuring PWHL games remain welcoming and inclusive spaces for all. Each Unity Game will feature performances, themed in-game entertainment, and local community partnerships that bring the celebration to life. In addition, special artist collaborations and limited-edition merchandise will be unveiled throughout the season with proceeds supporting various non-profits. 

All PWHL teams will introduce three player bobbleheads this season. The Victoire's bobblehead trio will include Ann-Renée Desbiens, Laura Stacey, and Marie-Philip Poulin - with Desbiens and Stacey available as in-game giveaways, and Poulin to be released in early 2026, and available for purchase in-venue and at the PWHL Online Shop. 

The Victoire's schedule of Unity Games and Theme Nights includes: 

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25, HOME OPENER VS. NEW YORK - Magnet Schedule (Giveaway for the first 4,000 fans, while supplies last) & Rally Towel (Full arena giveaway) Presented by Canadian Tire

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 7, VS. TORONTO - Tuque Drive Presented By Air Canada

SUNDAY, JANUARY 4 VS. MINNESOTA - Black History Celebration*

SATURDAY, JANUARY 24 VS. OTTAWA - Kids & Youth Hockey Day

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28 VS. TORONTO - Ann-Renée Desbiens Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

SUNDAY, MARCH 1 VS. MINNESOTA - Replica Car Plate (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

SUNDAY, MARCH 15 VS. BOSTON - Indigenous Peoples Celebration*

THURSDAY, MARCH 19 VS. SEATTLE - Sugar Shack Soirée

WEDNESDAY APRIL 1 VS VANCOUVER - Barbie™ x Montréal Victoire Belt Bag (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

TUESDAY, APRIL 7 VS. SEATTLE - Laura Stacey Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

FRIDAY, APRIL 17 VS. BOSTON - Pride Celebration Presented by e.l.f.* 

*Part of Unity Games series 

Season Ticket Memberships provide the best value to experience the PWHL. Additionally, all teams offer pre-built partial ticket packages, including newly released 3-game mini packs. For more information, and to get the package that's right for you, visit the Montréal Victoire ticketing page.







