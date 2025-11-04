Ottawa Charge Unveil 2025-26 Unity Games, Theme Nights, and Promotional Giveaways

Published on November 4, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, ON. - The Ottawa Charge have announced their 2025-26 Unity Games, Theme Nights and Promotions - including the PWHL's first-ever series of player bobblehead giveaways - spotlighting a season filled with cultural celebrations, exclusive merchandise, and memorable in-arena experiences for fans at TD Place.

Unity Games return this season with the continued goal of celebrating diverse cultures and communities, ensuring PWHL games remain welcoming and inclusive spaces for all. Each Unity Game will feature performances, themed in-game entertainment, and local community partnerships that bring the celebration to life. In addition, special artist collaborations and limited-edition merchandise will be unveiled throughout the season with proceeds supporting various non-profits.

All PWHL teams will introduce three player bobbleheads this season. The Charge's bobblehead trio will include Brianne Jenner, Emily Clark, and Gwyneth Philips - with Jenner and Clark available as in-game giveaways, and Philips to be released in early 2026, and available for purchase in-venue and at the PWHL Online Shop.

The Ottawa Charge schedule of Unity Games and Theme Nights includes:

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22 VS. NEW YORK - Magnet Schedule (Giveaway for the first 4,000 fans, while supplies last) & Rally Towel (Full arena giveaway) Presented by Canadian Tire

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 26 VS. VANCOUVER - Kazoo Giveaway (First 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2 VS. MINNESOTA - Women in Uniform Celebration Presented by Air Canada

SATURDAY, JANUARY 3 VS. MINNESOTA - Mental Health Awareness Game

FRIDAY, JANUARY 9 VS. VANCOUVER - Country Music Night

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28 VS. SEATTLE - Brianne Jenner Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28 VS. BOSTON - Black History Celebration*

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4 VS. SEATTLE - Indigenous Peoples Celebration*

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 VS. MONTRÉAL - Emily Clark Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 VS. SEATTLE - Barbie™ x Ottawa Charge Belt Bag (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

SATURDAY, APRIL 18 VS. NEW YORK - Pride Celebration Presented by e.l.f.*

SATURDAY, APRIL 25 VS. TORONTO - Fan Appreciation Presented by SharkNinja

*Part of Unity Games series

