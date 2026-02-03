Ottawa Charge Sign Maggy Burbidge to a Reserve Player Contract

OTTAWA, ON -  The Ottawa Charge announced today that forward Maggy Burbidge has been signed to the team's Reserve Player list. Burbidge played for HC Fribourg-Gottéron of the SWHL last season after graduating from St. Francis Xavier University in 2023-24.

The 25-year-old hails from Falmouth, Nova Scotia and led her Swiss club in scoring during her first professional season with 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points in 28 games. Before turning pro, the 5'5" right shot forward played three U SPORTS seasons for the X-Women, where she was a two-time AUS Conference First-team All-Star, picking up 99 career points (51 goals, 38 assists) in 72 regular season games. During the 2022-23 season, she helped Canada secure gold at the Universiade Games and led U SPORTS in scoring with 47 points in 24 games. Burbidge began her collegiate career with two NCAA seasons at Robert Morris University from 2019-21.

Burbidge will join the Charge at practice when the team returns from its break on Feb. 8. Her arrival in Ottawa will complete the Charge's Reserve Player list alongside forward Reece Hunt and defender Vita Poniatovskaia, in addition to the 23-player active roster.







