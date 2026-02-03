Boston Fleet to Host 'The Ultimate Watch Party' for Preliminary Round Action at Olympic Winter Games
BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have announced that the team will bring the excitement of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 home to fans by hosting a series of watch parties throughout the preliminary round of the women's hockey tournament, which begins on Feb. 5. These events offer fans the opportunity to come together and cheer on the seven Fleet players representing their countries on the world's biggest winter sports stage.
The Fleet's Olympic Winter Games Watch Parties feature live game broadcasts, fan activations and opportunities to engage with the organization. The seven Boston Fleet players heading to Milano Cortina 2026 are: Team USA's Aerin Frankel, Megan Keller and Haley Winn; Czechia's Daniela Pejšová; Finland's Susanna Tapani; Germany's Laura Kluge; and Switzerland's Alina Müller.
Watch Party Details:
Thursday, Feb. 5
USA vs. Czechia - 10:40 a.m. ET
A & B Kitchen & Bar, 115 Beverly St, Boston, MA 02114
Saturday, Feb. 7
USA vs. Finland - 10:40 a.m. ET
A & B Kitchen & Bar, 115 Beverly St, Boston, MA 02114
Tuesday, Feb. 10
USA vs. Canada - 2:10 p.m. ET
A & B Kitchen & Bar, 115 Beverly St, Boston, MA 02114
Fans interested in attending the watch parties are encouraged to RSVP and visit The Ultimate Away Game - PWHL's Olympic Hub for watch party updates, player schedules, and Olympic Winter Games coverage throughout the tournament.
