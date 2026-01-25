Ottawa Charge Bitten by Maureen Murphy's Two Goals in 3-1 Loss to Montréal Victoire

Published on January 24, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







LAVAL, QC - Maureen Murphy scored twice, including the game-winner, to lead the Montréal Victoire to a 3-1 victory over the Ottawa Charge in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,172 fans at Place Bell on Saturday. The win marked a milestone for goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens, who became the first in PWHL history to reach 30 career regular-season wins. Murphy opened the scoring at 12:52 of the first period, converting a rebound for her second goal in as many games. She struck again on the power play with 15 seconds remaining in the period, blasting a one-timer from the left flank to give Montréal a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Ottawa cut the deficit to 2-1 at 14:14 of the second when Michela Cava's shot from the slot, set up by a Kateřina Mrázová saucer pass, deflected in off linemate Fanuza Kadirova. Montréal, looking to re-gain a two-goal lead, maintained pressure in the third, firing 15 shots at Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips, who kept her team within striking distance. With Philips pulled for an extra attacker, Abby Roque scored her fifth of the season to secure the win and extend Montréal's Place Bell win streak to five games. Desbiens made 23 saves for the Victoire, who move into second place with the win, while Philips stopped 33 in Ottawa's second loss to Montréal in 11 days. Both teams have one game remaining before the league breaks for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, as Montréal hosts Toronto on Jan. 28, and Ottawa welcomes Seattle to TD Place the same evening.

QUOTES

Victoire Head Coach Kori Cheverie on the team's overall play: "I was really, really pleased with the pressure that we put on. And I was happy with the first period, happy with the third, not as much the second. I think we need some growth in our game there still. But overall happy with the start."

Montréal forward Maureen Murphy on scoring two goals and having the crowd chant her name: "It's really special, but I think most of the time I've been really trying to focus on being present with my teammates. It was awesome. It's obviously going to feel awesome no matter what, but just trying to enjoy that moment with them, because that doesn't happen without them."

Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod on her team's outing: "There were a lot of scoring chances from our group today, but you can't lose sight of sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't. We don't want to give up the few opportunities we did and the timeliness that we gave them. We'll make sure to review that, and we'll make some adjustments, but, like I said in the room, this was a great hockey game. We played well and so did they, and that's why the game was as fun as it was."

Ottawa forward Michela Cava on contributing offensively in her second game with the team: "I'm trying to build confidence with this team. Everybody has been welcoming since I came in. I haven't had a problem feeling like myself at all. I'm trying to do everything I can to fit the style and find ways to contribute offensively or defensively. I'm trying to get pucks on net, so good things can happen."

NOTABLES

Montréal remains undefeated at Place Bell this season, improving to 4-1-0-0. With today's victory, they match their longest home winning streak at the venue, equaling the five-game mark set from Dec. 30 to Feb. 15 during the 2024-25 season. The contest also snapped a record-long streak (tied with Boston) of eight consecutive one-goal games for the Victoire, who went 2-2-0-4 during the stretch.

The Victoire have won all five regular-season home games against the Charge over the last two seasons (including the Québec City Takeover Tour) and seven of eight overall since the league launched in 2024.

Montréal improves to 4-1 when leading after one period and a perfect 7-0 when leading after two this season. Ottawa drops to 2-5 when trailing after one and 3-6 when trailing after two periods.

Ottawa, who entered the game with a league-best 21.6% success rate on the power play, have gone 1-for-8 against the Victoire in the team's two contests this season, including 0/4 this afternoon. The Charge remain in first place in power play percentage, clicking at a 19.6% success rate. Montréal entered the game with a penalty kill success rate of 91.9%, second in the PWHL (Boston - 96.7%), and improve to 92.7% after killing all four penalties today.

Today's attendance of 10,172 was the second sold-out crowd at Place Bell this month following the game on Jan. 4 against Minnesota.

Ann-Renée Desbiens recorded her 30th career regular-season win, becoming the first goaltender in PWHL history to reach the milestone. She now sits tied for first in the PWHL in wins (8) this season, allowing one or fewer goals in seven of her 12 starts. Desbiens' .951 save percentage also sits first among goaltenders with multiple starts, while her 1.24 goals-against-average trails only Boston's Aerin Frankel (1.23 GAA).

Gwyneth Philips made 33 saves in the matchup, the seventh time in 13 starts for the Charge this season in which the goaltender has reached the 30 saves mark. The netminder has also faced 30 or more shots in each of her last three starts, including two against the Victoire.

Maureen Murphy recorded the first multi-goal game of her PWHL career and has goals in consecutive games for the first time since the league's inaugural season (Feb. 21 & 24). After going scoreless through the first 12 games of the season (1A), her three goals over the last two games matches her total from the 2024-25 campaign in 30 games. Today's second tally was the first power play goal of her career and second game-winner, the first since Jan. 27, 2024, also against Ottawa.

Fanuza Kadirova scored her third goal of the season, giving her five points through her first 15 career PWHL games. She is now tied for third on the team in goals scored and third in shooting percentage (14.3%).

Abby Roque scored her fifth goal of the season in her 13th game as a member of the Victoire, bringing the forward one shy of matching both her 2024-25 total in 30 games and her inaugural season total in 24 games.

Erin Ambrose recorded her fourth assist of the season, with all four coming on the power play. She now ranks second in the league this season in power play assists, trailing only Seattle's Hannah Bilka (5), and leads the PWHL all-time in power play assists with 16, surpassing Seattle's Alex Carpenter for sole possession of first place.

Michela Cava recorded her first point as a member of the Charge in her second game with the team since being acquired in a six-player trade on Jan. 18. The forward now has six points (1G, 5A) on the season and has not gone more than three consecutive games without a point.

Hayley Scamurra recorded her fifth point of the season (1G, 4A) with a primary assist on Murphy's first goal of the game. She now has points in three of her last four games - all assists - and has recorded helpers in both contests against Ottawa this season. The forward also recorded a season-high six shots on goal, tied for the game-lead in the category with teammate Laura Stacey.

Amanda Boulier recorded her first point of the season with a secondary assist on Montréal's opening goal. The defender had gone 19 regular-season games without a point dating back to last season, with her previous point coming in a multi-point performance (1G, 1A) against Boston on Mar. 18, 2025.

Kati Tabin picked up her fifth assist and sixth points of the season and leads all Victoire defenders in both categories. Her five assists ties a career-high set in 24 games during the inaugural season.

Kateřina Mrázová's assist was her second in the last three games, both against Montréal, bringing her season point total to four (1G, 3A) in 15 games.

THREE STARS

1. Maureen Murphy (MTL) 2G

2. Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) 23/24 SV

3. Sarah Wozniewicz (OTT) 4SOG

STANDINGS

Montréal 24 PTS (6-3-0-5) - 2nd Place

Ottawa 19 PTS (3-5-0-7) - 5th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Montréal: Wednesday, Jan. 28 vs. Toronto at 6:30 p.m. ET

Ottawa: Wednesday, Jan 28 vs. Seattle at 7 p.m. ET







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.