Seattle Torrent Announces Official Watch Parties for Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament

Published on February 3, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent announced today official Olympic watch parties for the Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament, as the team rallies behind its six Olympic athletes competing on the world's biggest winter sports stage. In collaboration with local venues, the Torrent will host 23 watch parties across the women's hockey Tournament, which runs from Feb. 5-19.

The group of Torrent players heading the Winter Olympic Games consists of: Team USA Captain and forward Hilary Knight, who is returning for her historic fifth and final Olympics; fellow American forwards Alex Carpenter and Hannah Bilka (making her Olympic debut); Team USA defender Cayla Barnes; Team Canada forward Julia Gosling (making her Olympic debut); and Team Czechia defender Aneta Tejralová. Seattle fans are encouraged to join the fun at watch parties across the city to support Knight, Carpenter, Bilka, Barnes, Gosling and Tejralová as they represent their home nations at Milano Cortina 2026.

Rough & Tumble Pub's flagship location in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood will serve as the primary watch party venue, with additional locations across the city also participating. Founded as Seattle's original home for women's sports, Rough & Tumble has become a cornerstone of the city's women's sports culture, bringing fans together to watch, celebrate, and support women athletes across a variety of leagues. Important game day details, including early opening times, will be posted on Rough & Tumble and the Seattle Torrent's social media channels.

"We are thrilled to partner with the PWHL and the Seattle Torrent to make watching women's hockey during the Winter Olympics possible for all fans," said Jen Barnes, founder and owner of Rough & Tumble Pub. "Rough & Tumble will be opening early for all Team USA games, as well as most Team Canada and Team Czechia games. We are the only place in Seattle doing this, this and it underscores our deep commitment to ensuring we can all watch, cheer, and support women athletes equally."

The Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for February 5 to 19. Team Canada, Team USA and Team Czechia all open Olympic competition on Thursday, Feb. 5 in Group A. A full schedule for all Olympic Watch Parties can be found below.

Olympic Watch Party Schedule at Rough & Tumble Pub:

5309 22nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107

Thursday, Feb. 5

7:40 AM - USA vs. CZE

12:10 PM - CAN vs. FIN

Saturday, Feb. 7

7:40 AM - USA vs. FIN

12:10 PM - SUI vs. CAN

Monday, Feb. 9

11:40 AM - USA vs. SUI

12:10 PM - CAN vs. CZE

Tuesday, Feb. 10

11:10 AM - USA vs. CAN

Friday, Feb. 13

7:40 AM - TBD (Quarterfinal)

12:10 PM - TBD (Quarterfinal)

Saturday, Feb. 14

7:40 AM - TBD (Quarterfinal)

12:10 PM - TBD (Quarterfinal)

Monday, Feb. 16

7:40 AM - TBD (Semifinal)

12:10 PM - TBD (Semifinal)

Thursday, Feb. 19

10:10 AM - TBD (Gold Medal Final)

Fans can also cheer on Torrent players at one of the following supporting watch party venues:

32 Bar & Grill at the Kraken Community Iceplex - 10601 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125

Monday, February 16, 12:40 PM - TBD (Semifinal 2)

Thursday, February 19, 10:10 AM - TBD (Gold Medal Final)

Moss Bay Hall - 111 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033

Thursday, February 19, 10:10 AM - TBD (Gold Medal Final)

Queen Anne Beerhall - 203 W Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98119

Tuesday, February 10, 11:10 AM - USA v CAN

Thursday, February 19, 10:10 AM - TBD (Gold Medal Final)

Watershed Pub & Kitchen - 10104 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125

Tuesday, February 10 - USA v CAN

Yonder Cider - 826 NW 49th St, Seattle, WA 98107

Thursday, February 19, 10:10 AM - TBD (Gold Medal Final)







